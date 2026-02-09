James Pearce Jr. Released as Falcons Issue Statement on Rookie DE’s Five Felony Charges

In the hours leading up to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Atlanta Falcons rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr.’s off-field situation has become a major issue. Authorities arrested Pearce on February 7 in Miami-Dade County following a brief police chase that ended in a car crash tied to his reported domestic dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Police took Pearce into custody and booked him on five felony charges and one misdemeanor, but developments in the case have quickly followed.

“James Pearce Jr. has been released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, per an official. Pearce is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor,” Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi reported via X on February 8.

According to further reports, officials granted James Pearce Jr. bond on February 8 after he posted $20,500. Pearce also appeared before a judge that day via video call, during which the court formally read the charges. Those charges against Pearce include one count of aggravated stalking and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. On top of those, Pearce has also been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police, along with a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.