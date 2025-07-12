Jared Goff & Kirk Cousins Face Harsh Reality Check as Ex-NFL Star Rips QB Mentality on Netflix Comments

Season 2 of the Netflix Quarterback series has begun to turn heads with its explosive revelations! Alongside the return of Kirk Cousins, new stars like Jared Goff and Joe Burrow have also caught fans’ attention. These quarterbacks are candidly revealing the highs and lows of their careers and personal lives. One of the highlight moments so far comes from Goff, who revisited one of those trades of his career that left him feeling “betrayed” and “blindsided.” His co-star Cousins in the series might be able to relate to his feelings. However, the former linebacker seemingly appeared skeptical of their sentiments.

LaVar Arrington believes that Jared and Cousins’s way of dealing with their trade wasn’t the right approach. As mentioned, a recent clip of Goff from the series shows the Detroit Lions QB opening up about his feelings on the four-year-old trade that sent him from LA to the Motor City. However, after all these years of rising to the top with the Lions, he hasn’t forgotten the way they traded him. The franchise never discussed the trade with him, which especially upset him.

However, Arrington felt that Goff should have been more professional about it. “I can understand what Jared Goff is saying here, but again, this is business. You can throw out ‘there should be a level of maturity’ and different things like that…They didn’t want you. That’s why they traded you. If they wanted you, you wouldn’t be traded. So, you felt like what? That you were blindsided by it. That happens to players every single day,” he said. Sad, but true.

via Imago Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to throw against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Lions# 16 understands it too, the QB had perhaps a better way to receive the news. Even Rams coach Sean McVay, who had called him to break the news to him, had earlier admitted that he should have handled the communication better. This even sparked rumors that the two are not on good terms. While that might not be true, it’s clear that they didn’t impress Goff.

Arrington also mentioned Cousins’ recent comments about the Falcons. There has been much chatter since he signed a four-year deal valued at $180 million with the team. But the shocker came for him when the team selected Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick. The young talent Penix Jr replaced him as the starter.

Kirk Cousins misses the Vikings

Kirk Cousins was the Minnesota Vikings‘ star quarterback in Season 1 of Netflix’s Quarterback series. But it’s a different picture in Season 2. The 36-year-old now plays for the Falcons. He even said that he may not have left the Vikings if he had known this. “I wasn’t expecting us to take a quarterback. At the time, it felt like I’d been a little bit misled,” he said.

And even in the show, Cousins didn’t hesitate to express that he missed being with the Vikings. Last season, we saw Cousins’ bond with Minnesota. His family loved the city. Recalling that time, he added that he had to make a decision as he hoped for a deal that gave him a longer and more secure commitment. “We wanted to be in Minnesota.’ But it became clear that we were gonna be there year to year — and that’s what we didn’t want,” he said.

And he decided to move to the Falcons. However, unexpected injuries soon derailed his hopes. His injuries impacted him massively, and before he knew it, the team decided to bring in Penix Jr. while benching him. However, that didn’t sour Cousins’ bond with the young quarterback. He is still like a mentor to Penix Jr.

Will he head to a different team? Kirk Cousins’s deal also makes it quite problematic for him to be traded to a different team. So, while rumors continue circulating about Cousins’ trade to the Browns and other teams, his trade seems unlikely.