Kevin Stefanski Confirms Devastating Season-Ending Blow for Falcons Defender After Torn Quad

The Atlanta Falcons did not need another injury setback after everything that went wrong in Week 1. Jalon Walker is already out for the season, James Pearce Jr. is serving an eight-game suspension, and the Falcons also lost starting right guard Chris Lindstrom to a concussion in Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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Now, another important piece of Atlanta’s front seven is set to miss the rest of the year.

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NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Falcons defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand had “suffered a torn quad” against Pittsburgh, and the head coach confirmed his season is over.

“Coach Kevin Stefanski confirms that Da’Shawn Hand’s season is over, with quad surgery coming,” Rapoport’s X post read.

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The news ends Hand’s first season with Atlanta after the veteran signed a one-year deal with the Falcons this offseason. He had missed most of training camp and the preseason after suffering a leg injury in early August, but worked his way back and was active for Week 1.

Hand lasted only seven defensive snaps before leaving Sunday’s game. Head coach Stefanski confirmed the severity of the injury and praised Hand while acknowledging the difficult situation Atlanta now faces.

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“What I appreciate about (Hand) in the first place is just the guy that he is,” Stefanski said. “He’s a tough, tough dude. Injuries are a part of this game that nobody likes, and guys have to step up. We will look at different things that we can do, but I am feeling really confident in the guys that we have currently in that room, in our building. Guys who we feel can really make an impact. But it is never easy when you lose somebody like D-Hand.”

Hand was expected to have an important role in a defensive front that Atlanta spent the offseason trying to strengthen. The 30-year-old had 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and an interception in 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

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He also brought 78 games of NFL experience to a defensive line that still has plenty of players trying to establish themselves.

That experience will now have to be replaced. Gervon Dexter, Brandon Dorlus, and Maason Smith were among the defensive linemen who saw meaningful snaps against Pittsburgh, and their workloads could increase with Hand gone.

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Dexter could be especially important after Atlanta acquired him from the Chicago Bears. Dorlus and Maason Smith may also have to handle more snaps, while LaCale London and other members of the rotation will have to provide additional depth.

The timing is not ideal for Atlanta. The Falcons were already trying to build a deeper defensive front after struggling against the run last season, and Hand was brought in to help stabilize that group.

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His absence could also affect how defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wants to generate pressure.

Atlanta blitzed on 35.6% of its defensive snaps last season, the second-highest rate in the NFL, as per Sports Illustrated’s Garrett Chapman. Ulbrich wants his defense to create pressure with four rushers so more defenders can remain in coverage.

Losing Hand puts more pressure on the rest of the defensive line to make that approach work.

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Za’Darius Smith could become more important as a veteran pass rusher, although his role is different from Hand’s. Smith played only 16 snaps against Pittsburgh, while several younger players handled much larger workloads.

The Falcons could also look outside the building. Carlos Allen Jr. impressed during the preseason and training camp, and the team has another roster spot available and could add another defensive lineman if Hand is placed on injured reserve.

Atlanta still has talent up front, but the margin for error is getting smaller. After losing Hand just seven snaps into his Falcons debut, the defensive line will now be asked to prove it has enough depth to withstand another major setback.