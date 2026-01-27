Kevin Stefanski Finally Responds to Baker Mayfield’s Comments Amid Beef With Bucs QB

The NFC South just got a lot more personal. Baker Mayfield ignited a dormant rivalry recently after a reporter suggested he had failed during his tenure in Cleveland. He didn’t just defend his record; he took a direct aim at Kevin Stefanski, who happens to be the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Finally, Stefanski responded.

Mayfield claimed on social media that he was “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage” by his former team under Stefanski’s reign.

Yet, the head coach remained cool.

“Baker is someone I have a lot of respect for as a player and as a person,” said Stefanski when asked about Mayfield’s tweet. “I won’t get into the specifics of those types of things.”

Stay tuned, as the story is still developing…