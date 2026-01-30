Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/NFL

Kevin Stefanski Gives up on Falcons’ $180M Star & Backpedals on Official Roster Decision

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 29, 2026 | 7:51 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Kevin Stefanski Gives up on Falcons’ $180M Star & Backpedals on Official Roster Decision

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 29, 2026 | 7:51 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It wasn’t long since Kevin Stefanski decided to make modifications to Kirk Cousins‘ contract. While it seemed like a clear indication that the team is now willing to give up on their star quarterback, the assumptions turned out to be true. After the team’s heartbreaking 8–9 finish, the head coach was open to making changes, and it appears the quarterback position is where he wants that reset to begin. Per insider reports, it is time for the Falcons to finally cut ties with Cousins.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Falcons veteran QB Kirk Cousins is expected to be released by the team, per @TheAthletic,” insider Dov Kleiman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Kirk will be 38 years old heading into his 15th season. Expect many NFL teams to make a move for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT