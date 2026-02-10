Kevin Stefanski Makes Decision on Coaching Staff as Falcons Face Poaching Attempt

Essentials Inside The Story Atlanta is strengthening its defensive staff while keeping key continuity in place.

The focus is on fixing defensive gaps after the 2025 season.

Cleveland is targeting a Falcons defensive coach for its DC opening.

Kevin Stefanski is busy shaping his new coaching staff in Atlanta, making key additions to the defensive line. However, even as he builds his team, he’s already being forced to play defense against his old club, which is attempting to poach a key coordinator.

“The #Falcons are expected to hire UConn defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis as an assistant defensive line coach, sources tell @CBSSports,” reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on X.

Lewis’s rapid ascent through the coaching ranks since his playing days ended in 2020 prepared him for this NFL jump. He quickly progressed from a graduate assistant at Akron and South Alabama to an analyst role at Wake Forest before joining Michigan’s national championship-winning staff in 2023.

After that, he added analytical experience at Wake Forest and later joined Michigan’s staff, where he was part of the group that won the national title in 2023. That background earned Lewis his first true on-field coaching role at Toledo last season.

Now, pairing him with Ollie gives the Falcons more ideas, especially after the defensive tackles helped set a single-season franchise sack record. The defensive tackles were a bright spot, accounting for 25.5 of the team’s franchise-record 57 sacks. While Brandon Dorlus led the unit with an impressive 8.5 sacks, the depth was evident with contributions from LaCale London (5.0) and Zach Harrison (4.5).

Still, not everything was perfect, as stopping the run remained an issue. Atlanta surrendered 126 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry, ranking near the bottom of the league in both categories. Improving that area becomes even more urgent with veteran David Onyemata’s future uncertain. Onyemata carried the heaviest workload, but if he departs, that responsibility shifts quickly.

While Stefanski is focused on adding new voices like Lewis to fix weaknesses, he’s also facing the immediate challenge of protecting his current staff from outside interest, particularly from his old team in Cleveland.

The Browns look to poach one of Stefanski’s defensive coaches

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns have formally asked to speak with Atlanta Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg about their open defensive coordinator job.

This is not the first time his name has come up in this cycle. Previously, Rutenberg was in the mix for the same role with the Tennessee Titans before they ultimately went in another direction and hired Gus Bradley instead.

Rutenberg joined the Falcons after spending four seasons as linebackers coach for the New York Jets. From 2021 to 2024, he helped shape a defense that consistently ranked among the league’s elite. His impact was undeniable, as he helped forge a Jets defense that was a consistent force, finishing in the top five for total defense in three consecutive seasons (2022-2024).

Last season, the Falcons named Rutenberg as defensive pass game coordinator in 2025. Under him, the Falcons’ defense held its own last season despite less-than-ideal circumstances. In 2025, the unit ranked 14th in expected points added per pass and 13th in passing yards allowed. That production came even with eight games missed by at least one starting outside corner. Adding to that, the secondary leaned on young talent, highlighted by Xavier Watts earning Defensive Rookie of the Year votes.

However, after bringing in Kevin Stefanski as head coach, Atlanta worked quickly to keep much of its defensive staff intact. Naturally, that includes Rutenberg, whom the organization would prefer to keep in place. With the Browns formally requesting an interview, Stefanski’s ability to keep his defensive staff intact faces its first significant test.