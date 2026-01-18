brand-logo
Kevin Stefanski Makes Triple Coaching Decision Already as Falcons Make Michael Penix Jr. Statement – Report

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 18, 2026 | 1:18 PM EST

Following the Atlanta Falcons’ appointment of Kevin Stefanski as the franchise’s head coach, he has already begun his duties of bringing in a team of coaches before getting into the players and the draft. As per an NFL insider, some of the coaching positions are already being confirmed.

“His staff is already coming together,” reported NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on X. “Jeff Ulbrich is gonna stay on as his defensive coordinator. Tommy Rees is likely to be OC. He was with him in Cleveland, and then Bill Callahan is likely to be the offensive line coach for the Falcons.”

The Falcons’ president of football, Matt Ryan, has also released a statement on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., putting his faith in him.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned…

