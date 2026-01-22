Kevin Stefanski Sends 3 Word Expletive-Laced Message After Baker Mayfield Spits Venom Against Falcons HC

Essentials Inside The Story Kevin Stefanski’s Falcons debut immediately resets internal tone.

The Atlanta Falcons officially have a new man in charge. Kevin Stefanski was named head coach on January 17, 2026, replacing Raheem Morris after the 2025 season. A two-time NFL Coach of the Year, Stefanski arrives from Cleveland with a proven record and a player-first mindset.

On Thursday, the Falcons shared a short but fiery clip on Instagram from Kevin Stefanski’s first tour of Falcons HQ with Matt Ryan. In the video, Stefanski asked, “Am I allowed to curse?” before delivering a three-word message that instantly caught attention: “Let’s f*cking go,” Stefanski said. The expletive-filled line quickly went viral and showed the intensity and confidence Stefanski plans to bring as Atlanta starts a new chapter.

The team later shared another reel from Stefanski’s first day. He was seen meeting Jeff Ulbrich, checking out the team meeting room, and asking Matt Ryan where he would be sitting. Stefanski walked past the Ring of Honor wall, toured the locker room, met the equipment staff and athletic trainers, and even stopped by the cafeteria. He also met team president and CEO Greg Beadles before touring the draft room. The day wrapped up with Ryan showing Stefanski his cabin, which the new head coach said he loved.

According to ESPN, Jeff Ulbrich will remain as defensive coordinator, ensuring continuity on defense. The Falcons also hired veteran Bill Callahan as offensive line coach. Callahan previously worked under Stefanski with the Cleveland Browns from 2020 to 2023, making this a familiar and trusted pairing.

Stefanski’s arrival has energized the Falcons both on and off the field. With a proven staff coming together and a clear message of confidence, Atlanta appears ready to turn the page and begin a new era. That reset, however, comes with familiar echoes, especially from one quarterback who knows Stefanski’s playbook better than most.

Baker Mayfield reignites the Cleveland feud as Kevin Stefanski begins the Falcons era

Kevin Stefanski’s move to Atlanta has stirred more than just excitement; it has reopened unfinished business from his Cleveland days. As the Falcons’ new head coach settles in, Baker Mayfield’s past frustrations with Stefanski are back in the spotlight, reminding fans how quickly a once-promising partnership unravelled.

The quarterback didn’t hide his anger and wrote a message on social media this Wednesday. “Failed is quite the reach, pal,” the QB wrote on X. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.” He added.

By sharing this message, Mayfield is making it clear that the frustration from his Cleveland exit still lingers and that the breakup with his former head coach remains personal.

Trust between Stefanski and Mayfield cracked during the 2021 season, a sharp contrast to their success in 2020. That year, Cleveland went 11-5, reached the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons, and won a postseason game after 26 years.

Mayfield completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, finishing tenth in QBR at 72.2. The following season told a different story. Mayfield’s numbers dipped to 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, while tensions grew behind the scenes.

Kevin Stefanski’s Atlanta era is off to a bold start, full of energy and familiar faces. Yet, Baker Mayfield’s public frustrations remind everyone that his Cleveland past still follows him, adding an edge of intrigue as the Falcons begin a new chapter under their head coach.