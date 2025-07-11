Kirk Cousins Admits Peyton Manning Inspired Him to Make One Major Change Amid Doubtful Falcons Future

“Peyton knows that he’s a psycho a little bit on his prep… He left me a voice memo today, like a six‑minute… not a voicemail… when you do, like, a game plan… a 35‑minute voice memo.” Once Eli Manning said jokingly about his brother and the legendary quarterback, Peyton Manning, emphasizing that Peyton’s obsession with preparation wasn’t just about film, it extended to his voice memos, too. Peyton’s career stats back up this approach, with a career total of 71,940 passing yards, 539 passing touchdowns, and a reputation for calling offenses from the command line, he established himself as the NFL’s ‘The Sheriff’. And the Atlanta Falcons star, Kirk Cousins, took notice of this approach last season.

On Netflix’s Quarterback Season 2, viewers receive an unfiltered peek into the high-stakes world of Kirk Cousins. This season, the show dives into the life of Cincinnati Bengals’ star QB Joe Burrow, Jared Goff from the Detroit Lions, and Cousins himself, the only returning player from season 1, as Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota aren’t featured this season. In a glimpse from the show, we can see Cousins recording a voice memo, a technique he revealed he has picked up from Manning himself. And being the only man featured for two seasons in a row, the voice memo bit makes the narrative more compelling, giving viewers a unique chance to see him across teams and career stages.

The video was shared on Instagram by Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning’s company, which is working alongside Netflix to make the show a reality. The show’s main premise revolves around the candid game-day audio and weekly practice coverage, and gives the fans off‑field access; personal moments at home, rehab routines, family dynamics, and Cousins’ adjustment to a new city.

Cousins was recorded executing Manning’s voice memo in his car, he pressed record on his phone and said, “Z-Rob and TJ, I’m just driving back from the game, and, would have a better understanding of things after I watch the film, but, just coming away from it just felt like I wasn’t that sharp.” Taking inspiration from Peyton Manning‘s ‘voice memo to coach’ strategy, Cousins, after having a tough day on the pitch, told the offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, and passing coordinator, T.J. Yates, about his vulnerabilities and lessons he learnt from that day. And as he found out, the approach was much more effective than text messages.

During a behind-the-camera clip, Cousins revealed that after that one voice memo, he really leaned into that approach. And why wouldn’t he? It wasn’t like he read about it and thought to give it a go. Manning himself reached out to the veteran QB, and instead of just explaining the approach, Cousins got the real deal itself, as both had a whole conversation, only through memos.

Cousins added, “So I first picked up the technique from Peyton Manning of all people. He has reached out doing his Monday Night show. Rather than communicate over a phone call, we basically just had a conversation via voice memo. He said he used to voice memo coaches after games, and I thought, that’s a really good way to kinda catch the coach at his convenience, but also be able to communicate so much more than a text message.”

So as Kirk Cousins leans into the meticulous post-game reflection he learned from Peyton Manning, it’s hard not to see his voice memos as both a sign of professional maturity and a response to shifting sands in Atlanta, with a future that now feels uncertain for the veteran quarterback.

Kirk Cousins’ Atlanta future turns uncertain after rookie Michael Penix Jr.’s arrival

Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal in March 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons. He expected to become the starter QB for the Falcons from the get-go, but tensions started rising weeks later, when Atlanta drafted QB Michael Penix Jr. 8th overall, without even warning Cousins, who confessed he “felt misled” on Quarterback Season 2. Cousins began strong, including a historic 509-yard Monday Night Football performance against Tampa Bay. But inconsistency and health issues, like playing through a shoulder injury, saw his production dip to 18 TDs and 16 INTs, ending with a 50.4 QBR. Eventually, rookie Penix Jr. took over from Week 16, prompting Cousins’ benching and rumors of trade or release.

Cousins, aged 36, is still owed $27.5M guaranteed for 2025, plus a $10M bonus, making him one of the highest-paid backups in NFL history. But his contract has a no-trade clause, meaning Cousins must agree to any trade. On the show, Kirk revealed, “At the time, it felt like I had been a little bit misled. Or certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would’ve affected my decision. I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there, if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I’ve also learned in 12 years in this league that you’re not entitled to anything. It’s all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself.”

As the Falcons pivot toward the future with Michael Penix Jr. at the helm, Kirk Cousins finds himself at a complex crossroads. However, even when he felt misled, Cousins has embraced his veteran role with professionalism, even praising Penix’s “intangibles” and asserting he’ll “do whatever it takes” to support the team. In a season of transition, Cousins’ voice‑memo discipline, borrowed from Peyton Manning, underscores his leadership amid uncertainty. But in Atlanta’s new era, Penix Jr. is increasingly viewed as the franchise linchpin while Cousins serves as a stabilizing guide on the sidelines.