Kirk Cousins Announces Return Stance With Falcons After Atlanta’s Four-Game Win Streak

The Falcons closed the season on a four‑game winning streak with a Week 18 victory over the Saints, but fans are left with a mixed bag after missing the playoffs yet again. Atlanta hasn’t reached the postseason since 2017. With questions swirling about the team’s direction and QB Kirk Cousins’ future, he finally addressed whether he’ll return next season amid growing fan speculation.

“I don’t know. I’d like to keep playing, but we’ll see. I’d love to be back here,” journalist Fabienne Lampe reported Cousins’ comments on X.

Falcons and fans are now left waiting to see whether Kirk Cousins will stay with the team or leave.

Kirk Cousins saved his best football for the final stretch of the season, playing a key role in Atlanta’s four-game winning run. While the Falcons missed the playoffs, this late push changed the tone around the team and around Cousins himself.

The run started with a big road win against Tampa Bay on December 12. Cousins had one of his strongest games of the year, completing 30 of 44 passes for 373 yards. He threw three touchdowns and did not give the ball away, finishing with a passer rating of 117.0. His calm play under pressure helped Atlanta edge out a close 29–28 win.

Ten days later, against Arizona, Cousins stayed steady again. He went 21-for-35 for 197 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. It was not flashy, but it was controlled football, and the Falcons walked away with another win. Against the Rams on December 30, Cousins was efficient, completing 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions in a tight 27–24 victory. The season finale against the Saints summed up Atlanta’s year. Cousins threw for 180 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It was not his cleanest game, but he did enough to manage the offense and protect the lead in a 19–17 win.

Across these four games, Cousins threw for 856 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. More importantly, he helped Atlanta close the season as the NFC South’s most in-form team. Analysts believe this stretch showed Cousins can still run an offense and win games, even if his future role, starter or veteran backup, remains uncertain.

Kirk Cousins’ role is unclear as the Falcons plan ahead

Atlanta’s late-season surge helped change the mood around the team, but it did not settle the biggest question at quarterback. While Kirk Cousins finished strong, the Falcons have already made it clear that Michael Penix Jr. is their long-term starter. That decision shapes everything that comes next.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in 2024, expecting him to lead the offense. Instead, last season took a turn when Cousins was benched and Penix, the team’s first-round pick, stepped in. Since then, Atlanta has been caught between keeping an expensive veteran backup and finding a way to move on.

In October, Cousins spoke openly about the situation. Appearing on Netflix’s Quarterback, he admitted he felt “misled” after the Falcons drafted Penix. Cousins said he likely would have stayed with the Minnesota Vikings if he had known Atlanta planned to take a quarterback so early. Those comments added more weight to the uncertainty around his future.

Atlanta has not ruled out any options. Assistant general manager Kyle Smith said back in April that the team is always talking with other teams, but only if a move makes sense. That stance shows the Falcons are willing to listen, even if no deal is close.

A trade, however, is complicated. Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he controls where he goes. For now, the Falcons remain in wait-and-see mode, balancing a strong finish with a future that is still unsettled under center.