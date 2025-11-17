Kirk Cousins’ Quest to Save NFL Career Hit With Major Blow as Drake London Sidelined

Problems just keep mounting for the Atlanta Falcons. Their loss on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers was worsened by the news that their quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., suffered a potentially season-ending injury. Just as NFL veteran Kirk Cousins was getting ready to step in, the team has been dealt another major blow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Falcons WR Drake London suffered a PCL sprain and is out this week and potentially more,” sources told NFL’s Ian Rapoport. “With Michael Penix Jr out this week with an aggravation of his bone bruise and London out with a sprain, Atlanta is significantly short-handed,”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Atlanta Falcons’ 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver Drake London delivered a strong showing with seven receptions for 119 yards, yet his night ended prematurely when he suffered a sprained PCL late in regulation and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Drake London’s injury could not have come at a worse time for Atlanta. The Falcons wideout had been in the middle of a breakout campaign, stacking up 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns through nine games, including three 100-plus yard performances in his last four outings. With rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. already sidelined, London’s absence threatens to further dampen Atlanta’s offense.

Kirk Cousins stepped in with London and Penix Jr. sidelined but struggled to make an impact, completing only 6 of 14 passes for 48 yards, leaving questions about his ability to revive his NFL career in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Falcons are now sitting at the 3rd spot in the NFC South with a 3-7 record, owing to five straight losses, leaving them behind the Panthers and the Buccaneers. The playoff picture seems to be fading away fast.

Now with London on the sidelines, it only adds to the worries for Cousins, who’s already having a rough season as a QB. If Penix Jr. doesn’t return soon, he will soon start to feel the pressure even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Drake London’s injury report raises concerns for Kirk Cousins

According to Rapoport, London will miss the week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints. He also revealed that the PCL sprain will keep him out for “at least” one week and “potentially more”. Kirk Cousins might miss the wideout who had been one of the top receivers of the team.

Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed postgame that London was evaluated but offered no immediate severity details.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got to see where the knee is at tomorrow,” the coach said.

With Drake London sidelined, KhaDarel Hodge and Darnell Mooney could both see expanded roles in the Falcons’ passing game. How much they benefit will likely depend on their recent form and how the coaching staff adjusts the game plan moving forward, especially with Cousins in the picture.

Whatever the timeline for the returns of Penix Jr. and London, Kirk Cousins will need to step in, as Atlanta’s offense now leans heavily on him to keep the team competitive. The challenge only intensifies with a tough road test looming against the New Orleans Saints, a matchup that could set the tone for the Falcons’ playoff push.