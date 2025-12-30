brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Kirk Cousins Reveals Bijan Robinson’s True Character After Raheem Morris Called RB ‘Best Player in Football’

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 30, 2025 | 12:27 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Kirk Cousins Reveals Bijan Robinson’s True Character After Raheem Morris Called RB ‘Best Player in Football’

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 30, 2025 | 12:27 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Just like the famous duos Troy Aikman-Emmitt Smith and Brock Purdy-Christian McCaffrey, the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Kirk Cousins found a brilliant partner in running back Bijan Robinson. Together, they took the team to a 27-24 win against the Los Angeles Rams that left head coach Raheem Morris speechless.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think tonight we asked a lot of him, but if you call his number he’s going to answer. He’s not going to complain or say he’s tired,” Cousins said.

Robinson’s 22 carries for 195 yards with one touchdown impressed Morris, who couldn’t praise him enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s the best player in football. It’s as simple as that,” the head coach said.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved