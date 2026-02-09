Kirk Cousins to Consider Retirement as Falcons Make Final Decision on QB’s Future

What would be Kirk Cousins’ next act? — That’s all the Falcons fans and the headlines are talking about these days. Well, more specifically, since ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team is expected to release veteran quarterback before the 2026 league year officially kicks off in March. In the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the insider elaborated on it.

“He’ll be released before the new league year begins,” Schefter said. “I think he’d like to play, but he’s going to consider all his options. That could include TV, that could include retirement, whatever it is that he wants to do. He’ll have the option of doing it.”

As Cousins nears his 38th birthday, the biggest question isn’t just where he will play, but if he will play at all. However, one thing is certain: the Falcons are releasing him before the league’s new year begins. And that’s next month.

The decision to part ways isn’t a sudden shock; it’s the result of a carefully planned financial move designed to give both parties a clean break. Reports indicate that the Falcons and Cousins recently worked together to restructure the final year of his contract. It turns out that for 2026, they cut his annual compensation from $35 million to $2.1 million.

The remaining $32.9 million has been added to his 2027 base salary, making it a whopping $67.9 million. The catch is that this lucrative $67.9 million would become guaranteed if he kept his Falcons jersey ironed after the new league begins. And that’s next month in March.

This modification was specifically designed to give both parties a clean break. The Falcons gained immediate cap relief, while Cousins earned optionality, the freedom to hit free agency early and control his own destiny. But whether he wants to or not is accompanied by a significant question mark.

If Cousins decides to lace up his cleats for one more run, a familiar destination is already generating buzz: Minnesota Vikings. So believes Schefter.

“I asked Kirk about Minnesota last week, and I didn’t get a no, but I didn’t get a yes,” he remarked. “Like, it’s possible, but there’s a lot of things out there that are possible with him.”

Cousins, too, have addressed the whispers.

“I was thinking about it when I was in year three, four, five, like how long is this going to go,” Cousins told NBC. “Certainly, now coming up on year 15, you feel really blessed to even be in this position because it’s probably longer than you ever thought possible.”

If he found a decent home in time, the veteran quarterback would want to continue. His tenure with the Falcons may not have been worth the $180 million contract, but he feels “rejuvenated” after playing ten games in 2025. So retirement might not be a priority.

However, if he does retire this year, fans might still see him quite a lot. It turns out he served as a guest analyst for CBS on The NFL Today during the playoffs last month. His appearance earned high marks, and while he isn’t ready to commit to a full-time media role just yet, the broadcast booth is a very real possibility.

Kirk Cousins’ potential homes

Schefter of ESPN isn’t the only one to link the Vikings to Cousins. It turns out, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini has also officially linked the Vikings to the upcoming Cousins sweepstakes. She noted that while Cousins wants to be a starter, Atlanta currently needs a reliable veteran backup, especially with Michael Penix Jr. recovering from his third ACL surgery.

Plus, there’s the Kevin Stefanski factor to consider. The new head coach was Cousins’s offensive coordinator for a season in Minnesota, creating a natural connection. However, a return to the Vikings might make even more sense. Reason?

The Vikings are looking for veteran competition for young J.J. McCarthy, and Cousins’ history with head coach Kevin O’Connell makes them a perennial favorite to land him.

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105102

Minnesota isn’t the only team in the mix. Analysts have also pointed toward the Pittsburgh Steelers as a logical fit. With Aaron Rodgers potentially facing retirement after the 2025 season, the Steelers may find themselves searching for another veteran bridge quarterback. If they bring in Cousins, his skill set would likely mesh well with Mike McCarthy’s system in Pittsburgh.