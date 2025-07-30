Kirk Cousins’ Week Goes From Bad to Worse as Michael Penix Jr Opens Up on Starting QB Role at Falcons

“I wasn’t expecting us to take a quarterback,” said the 36-year-old benched Falcons QB. Talk about being bamboozled and made to stand behind a rookie—this 13-year vet knows the feeling. Kirk Cousins had just signed a $180 million deal with Atlanta in 2024, expecting the clear path of a starter. But then came the draft. With the No. 8 pick, the front office shook the foundation, selecting another quarterback. Suddenly, Cousins’ dream slipped away, seeing a younger pair of legs. And now, as the Falcons hit the Flowery Branch, Cousins is officially a defeated man after nursing a shoulder and elbow injury, which dragged him down as a backup to Michael Penix Jr. But all the blame can’t be put on the injuries.

Remember how just a couple of weeks back, Kirk Cousins had already explicitly expressed frustration. In Netflix’s Quarterback series, he shared how “pretty surprised” he was by Atlanta’s draft choice. He said, “At the time, it felt like I’d been a little bit misled — or certainly if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would have affected my decision.” Cousins believed he was signing on to start. He added, “I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there, if both teams are gonna be drafting a quarterback high.” Now, training camp has made things worse.

His nightmare is real. The starter spot is likely no longer his, as Michael Penix Jr. is now under center. “I just got to control what I can control,” Penix said. “That’s what I’ve always known. That’s what I’ve always done.” The rookie is seizing his moment in the training camp. In 11-on-11 work, Penix went 7-for-11. Cousins went 7-for-12. It is a tight margin, but Penix is trending up while Cousins is sliding.

It is not unheard of for HC Raheem Morris might prefer building around a younger arm. After all, Cousins is 36. Penix is 25. That decade gap matters in a league hungry for longevity. Cousins still has numbers on his side. A 66.9% career completion rate, 42,979 yards, and 288 touchdowns make a solid résumé. But the league is about what you can do now, not what you did yesterday.

Last season, Penix was awarded the role after Cousins was benched. The Falcons were 7-7. With the playoffs on the line, the staff pulled the trigger. Youth beat experience (injury was also an important factor). Cousins could only watch as the locker room shifted toward the rookie. The move became official in Week 16. Atlanta’s front office confirmed the change in a statement. “After review we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward,” head coach Raheem Morris said.

So was Morris right in his decision when he ranked Penix above Cousins?

Kirk Cousins vs Michael Penix Jr, who has a better chance?

To begin with, Penix has an overall positive attitude as the training camp began this season with his name occupying the starter position. “The energy is up. You see it in practice. It brings a different intensity because we know we can go a little bit harder each and every play.” The training camp is brimming with belief. “We’ve got to fall in love with the process. It’s not going to come in one day or two days. We’ve got to work and build up to that,” Penix voiced. “We’ve got the talent. We’ve got everything we need to make that big run in the playoffs and play in the postseason. We just got to go out there and do it.” The leadership qualities are already in bloom in the Year 2 rookie.

That’s the spirit Atlanta wants. But last season tells a different story. After Week 15, Kirk Cousins was leading the league in interceptions with 16. Nine of those picks came in just five games. During that stretch, Cousins threw only one touchdown. The Falcons won just one game in that same span. Nobody was surprised by what came next. “We didn’t play particularly well at the quarterback position,” Raheem Morris said. “We didn’t play well (Monday) at that spot. I like to be open and honest about those things.” It was a brutal run that damaged morale and momentum.

Cousins was once the Falcons’ bright hope. Atlanta jumped to a 6-3 start behind him. Then came Week 10. A hit from Saints defensive end Payton Turner left Cousins shaken. He later admitted on “Quarterback” that he knew instantly something was wrong. The pain in his shoulder confirmed it. From that game on, the Falcons lost three straight games. Cousins threw eight interceptions, failed to deliver a single touchdown, and posted the worst stretch of his 13-year career.

Enter Penix. The rookie had waited, stayed ready, and finally got his moment. Against the Giants, Penix led a dominant 34-7 win in his debut start. The team opened the playbook, and the offense flowed. “I was ready for the moment,” Penix said. “I’ve been preparing each and every day for this. It was such a blessing. A great game. A great team game.” He completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards. The lone interception was not on him.

Raheem Morris didn’t hold back praise. He called Penix “flawless.” That’s bold, maybe too bold. The Falcons headline reel with QB drama this season.