Kyle Pitts Gets Encouraging $45M News as Raheem Morris Makes Honest Admission on Falcons TE

Essentials Inside The Story Kyle Pitts’ late-season production has shifted how his contract year is now being discussed internally.

Raheem Morris’ comments offered clarity on Atlanta’s confidence in Pitts despite past inconsistencies.

Recent usage and efficiency trends quietly elevate Pitts among upcoming free-agent TEs.

Kyle Pitts proved that the best time to have a three-touchdown performance is in your final year of contract. Catching 11 of his 12 targets for 166 yards, the tight end had a “monster” game. It not only brought the Atlanta Falcons a much-needed victory but also heightened the buzz around free agency. Reason? His contract is expiring this season.

Spotrac projected a whopping $45 million (ish) extension for four years in Pitts’ future if he returns to free agency. This means he will make more than $11 million annually. That’s not the only option he has. According to Spotrac, the 25-year-old may also land a franchise tag (if the Falcons desire, which is highly likely) for $16 million as well as a transition tag of $13.5 million.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank may have put off the discussion of extending Pitts, but head coach Raheem Morris couldn’t help but appreciate the young TE for a performance of a lifetime. In a few words, the head coach showed why the Falcons never gave up on Pitts, who was expected to be a generational talent but couldn’t live up to it.

“It was the plan all along,” said Morris. “Kyle’s our guy. You’re down a couple of your guys, like Drake and some of those types of guys, and Kyle’s really filled in that role and become the lead-dog guy. He’s done an awesome job.”

This wasn’t the only impressive game by the young tight end. In the past three games, he has racked up 24 catches for 338 yards and three scores. This brought his total stats for the season to 73 catches, 797 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. At this pace, he’s being considered the biggest name to watch in free agency, that is to say, if the Falcons decide to let him go.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Pitts’ agent, Davis Mulugheta, might pick the lucrative franchise tag option. Though he “hates franchise tag,” it might be a door to welcome a long-term deal in Atlanta.

Kyle Pitts dodged questions about his future

Since the Falcons’ comeback triumph over the Bucs, the headlines have been buzzing with tight end Kyle Pitts’ game. Even in the post-game press conference, the main topic of discussion was Pitts’ free agency projection. However, like a humble superstar, the 25-year-old refused to talk about his future.

“I just stay in the present,” he told the reporters. “I worry about today. We have an off day tomorrow, and then I’ll worry about that. I don’t think too far beyond where my feet are.”

Pitts was more interested in talking about the game. More specifically, his last touchdown of the night came with 3:34 left in the game. It went for review for quite a long time as officials looked it over for several minutes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Ultimately, it was ruled that his right hip came down in bounds before his elbow touched out of bounds. The play was a true thrill, and Pitts later admitted he thought he had dragged a second foot.