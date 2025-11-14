Locker Room Morale at Its Worst as Michael Penix Jr. Gives Up on Raheem Morris, Confirms Falcons Safety

Some seasons unravel slowly. Others fall apart in full view, with each week revealing a new crack no one expected. Atlanta is living the latter. With 6 losses, a fading playoff path, and now a quarterback admitting he feels alone on the team. All of it has pushed the Falcons’ locker room into a moment that feels bigger than a midseason slump.

“Obviously people are frustrated, as people should be. That means people care around here. All that doesn’t matter if we can’t fix it and get a win,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said.

The turning point came when Michael Penix Jr. opened up about feeling alone during games. He mentioned that he lacks someone on the sidelines to offer on-field advice, often relying on his high school and college coaches instead.

“As far as you know, physically, the on-field stuff, it’s not anybody that I’ll talk to. As far as another quarterback or anything like that, you know, I do have people reach out to me. I do have quarterback coaches back at home who reach out to me as well. So those guys helped me as far as that goes,” Michael Penix Jr. said.

Despite giving credit to his high school coaches, the quarterback omitted any reference to head coach Raheem Morris and OC Zac Robinson. Still, for Raheem, the message to Penix Jr. remains one of hope.

“He is extremely hard on himself…almost to the point of fault at times,” he said. “Definitely have to talk to himself about being that hard on himself.”

This revelation came after a tough game against the Colts, where he completed 12 of 28 passes for 177 yards, with one touchdown. Penix Jr. also got sacked three times. But that’s not the only thing bothering the Falcons.

Atlanta faces a communication crisis. While admission hit the locker room instantly, Jessie acknowledged that he needed to step in.

“I probably should start talking to him even more now. When stuff get hard, when you’re not playing as well as you want to, it’s easy to go and hide away and not want to talk to anybody,” he said.

His own performance has been one of the few bright spots on the team, with 56 tackles and three interceptions over nine games. But the bigger picture doesn’t look very promising.

In the matchup against the Colts, the Falcons gave away the game in overtime, 31-25. Penix Jr. managed to throw for 1,807 yards with a completion rate of 58%.

With all the chaos around the rookie QB and Morris, one bright spot has emerged: a rookie defender changing the tone of Atlanta’s struggling season.

Jalon Walker begins quiet takeover of Atlanta’s defense

Four straight losses have stripped away optimism, yet a rookie linebacker has become the unexpected heartbeat of a defense that is trying to redefine itself.

Jalon Walker made his comeback from injury in Week 9 and instantly changed the game for the Falcons’ back line. In just the last two games, he’s racked up 11 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and a pass breakup. His impressive performance even earned him the NFL Rookie of the Week title after a standout game against New England.

Head coach Raheem Morris captured the vibe in the locker room perfectly.

“Fired up about how he’s [Walker] been playing. I hate that the young man hasn’t been getting the wins with the way he’s been playing,” Morris said.

Walker hasn’t flinched.

“I don’t just play to participate, I play to win,” he said after another narrow defeat.

Despite Atlanta’s 3-6 record, he insisted the postseason remains “in sight.” His numbers support the confidence. He ranks second among rookies in pass-rush win rate and sits tied for first in sacks, despite missing time.

Additionally, his pairing with fellow rookie James Pearce Jr. has changed Atlanta’s defensive identity. The duo is the only rookie pair in the league to produce a sack, force a fumble, and recover one in back-to-back games. Their emergence has helped push Atlanta to 29 sacks already, far ahead of last season’s pace.

While the rookie’s impact is obvious. The wins are not. If this team wants results, they would need to tighten up on both sides of the ball.