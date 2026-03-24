Falcons Make Another QB Move After Declaring Open Competition Between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons’ offseason has been anything but quiet at quarterback. A franchise still waiting to find out what it actually has under center, Atlanta has been stacking its options one by one. They’ve a youngblood coming off a serious injury in Michael Penix Jr. and a former franchise player looking for a second act in Tua Tagovailoa. But now, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there’s a third voice entering the room.

“Free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian is signing with the Falcons, agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA tells ESPN,” reported Jeremy Fowler on X. “Veteran QB adds to Atlanta’s depth.”

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Trevor Siemian adds the veteran touch to the quarterback room that was missing after the Falcons released Kirk Cousins. Despite being 34, he has a diverse portfolio that includes 33 starts over 11 seasons. He has represented the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints.

He is experienced and has recorded 44 touchdowns against 32 interceptions, accumulating 7,751 passing yards with a 58.5% pass completion rate. The Super Bowl winner is known to be great at navigating the pocket and processing plays. However, he has criticisms for not performing well under pressure. Having a strong offensive line is when he is at his best.

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Regardless of all the reports, his contract details have not been disclosed yet. But adding him is a strategic move for the Falcons to bolster their QB room. Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November. He is still undergoing rehab, and if he fails to get fit by the 2026 season, Siemian can provide a good backup option.

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The same goes for Tagovailoa, whose career has also been plagued by injuries. Considering the injuries, it seems the starting role is still up for grabs.

“[Tua Tagovailoa] knows he’s coming in to compete,” general manager Ian Cunningham told reporters Friday. “Like Michael [Penix Jr.] knows he’s coming in to compete.”

There could be fierce competition between the three quarterbacks in that regard. However, even before the competition officially commences, Tagovailoa is already hinting at being the starter with his latest statement.

Tua Tagovailoa believes his best is yet to come

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As one of the top-five picks, he was expected to be the next big thing in Miami. However, in the last couple of seasons, he failed to uphold his $212 million contract. As a result, he was released by the Dolphins. The Falcons signed him for a year, with a base salary of $1.2 million. It has only been a few days since Tua Tagovailoa joined the Atlanta Falcons, and he has started to make promises to the fans.

“I think the best football is ahead of me,” Tagovailoa said, via Tori Mcelhaney on X.

Last season, the Pro Bowler recorded 2,660 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw 15 interceptions and was sacked 30 times, with both being career-highs for him. The quarterback hit rock bottom in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he threw three interceptions. In the following game, the same thing followed. In those two games, he had only one touchdown pass against six interceptions.

Subsequently, he led to his release, with the Dolphins picking up the $99.2 million in dead cap across two years, which is the highest in NFL history. But now, he is aiming for a fresh start. The 27-year-old is ready to showcase his talents and skills for a new franchise. He seems to be quite optimistic about his future. Tagovailoa is also waiting for Penix Jr.’s recovery to train together with him. He is certainly in spirit. It remains to be seen whether he can live up to his promise of offering his “best football.”