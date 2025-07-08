Manipulated by Falcons, Kirk Cousins Feels Sorry For Himself With Big Vikings Confession

You would think that Kirk Cousins, who has been an NFL player for more than a decade, had seen every possible curveball a front office could throw. But Atlanta seemed to have one more trick pitch in its bag. Cousins took the money, packed his bags, left Minnesota, and walked into the Falcons’ facility thinking he was the guy. Until surprise! Only a few weeks later, Atlanta selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall choice. And they didn’t exactly loop him in ahead of time.

“If I had that information around free agency, it would’ve affected my decision. I had no reason to leave Minnesota, with how much we loved it there,” Cousins admitted on Netflix’s Quarterback. “If both teams were going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I’ve also learned in 12 years in this league that you’re not entitled to anything — it’s all about earning your spot and proving yourself.” Translation: he probably would’ve stayed in Minnesota, where, by the way, they also drafted a QB, but at least told him to his face. The Falcons called Cousins while on the clock to break the Penix news. By then, his $100M contract was already inked.

After a 6-3 start, he struggled to overcome a shoulder ailment and was eventually benched, something he dreaded. “It hurts to go into work, but you got to be an adult,” Cousins said. “You’ve got to be a grown man and handle it with maturity. I feel sorry for myself and it’s hard to do, but that’s what you got to do. And so that’s kind of where my focus went.” Now? Technically a QB2, he is still in Atlanta and has a $27.5 million guarantee. No longer the future – just a very expensive insurance plan.