Matt Ryan Bids Emotional Farewell to CBS Live On-Air After Falcons Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Matt Ryan explains his CBS departure moments after the Falcons announcement.

Ryan opens up on how broadcasting filled the void after retirement.

Falcons’ move places Ryan back inside the organization he defined.

The Atlanta Falcons have announced that former quarterback Matt Ryan will be returning as their president of football ahead of the 2026 season. Ryan was working as an NFL analyst on CBS when the announcement was made. He became a familiar face on television, and now, with a new role, he bid goodbye to his colleagues at CBS emotionally on-air.

“When you’re out on the road, calling games, you become a team, and a group, and sort of a travelling circus,” said Matt Ryan, via NFL on CBS on X. “I’m thankful to that crew, and in the last two years, you guys (CBS NFL Analysts) have become my team. It’s helped me a lot, because it’s not easy.”

He further added, “I think former players, coaches, and people in all that space, we can all relate to that battle. You guys have made it better for me. I realized there’s life after, and you keep going. And now again to be able to get back into that environment in the organization (Atlanta Falcons) that I spent so much time with. It was one-of-one, and I’m excited about that. But I love you guys. Appreciate it; I love everybody who’s back here, and everybody who’s a part of it behind. This is the best group you can be a part of. I think we do better than anybody on air.”

On March 15, 2023, the Indianapolis Colts released Ryan, and exactly two months later, CBS hired him as a football analyst. Since then, he has become a part of the network, joining The NFL Today pregame show for the 2024 season. Along with his work buddies, Bill Cowher, James Brown, and Nate Burleson, he became one of the familiar faces when it came to NFL analysts.

The former quarterback certainly has many memorable memories at CBS, but it probably won’t be more than his time in Atlanta. After all, Ryan has spent 14 years playing for the Falcons. The franchise drafted him during the 2008 NFL Draft (first round, third pick). As their quarterback, he earned the NFL MVP (2016), NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2016), NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2008), First-Team All-Pro (2016), and four Pro Bowl nods, among other accolades. He became the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards with 59,735 yards, 367 passing touchdowns, and 120 wins. And now, while the football maestro ventures into a new role, he has nothing but praise for the Falcons owner, Arthur Blank.

Arthur Blank has given Matt Ryan his second stint with the Falcons

Arthur Blank bought the Atlanta Falcons in 2002, and it was under his ownership that the Falcons drafted Matt Ryan. Now, almost 18 years later, Blank has given another chance to Ryan, but this time it is an executive role. As a result, the former QB is quite grateful to the owner for the role change.

“Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he’s done it again today,” Ryan said on Saturday. “While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I’ve always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity. I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the City of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I’m beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

His role as president of football is a new position within the organization. The GM and the head coach will report to him, and he will report to Blank. However, Ryan’s second stint will likely be more challenging than he expects. After finishing 8-9 and missing out on the playoffs, the Falcons fired their head coach, Raheem Morris, and general manager, Terry Fontenot. Executive Rich McKay will no longer be CEO of the franchise, but he will remain a part of the owner’s family business. Falcons president Greg Beadles will be the new CEO.

Amid the overhaul in A-town, Ryan will need to find the right candidate to fill the empty roles. It is the eighth season for the Falcons without a postseason nod. Three coaches and two GMs have already been fired since 2017. Despite his inexperience in an executive role and losing out on Super Bowl LI, Blank is keeping his faith in Ryan. Now, it remains to be seen whether he can repeat the success as an executive also.