Matt Ryan Expected to Make Big Move for Top Free Agent QB After Falcons Release Kirk Cousins

Essentials Inside The Story Quarterback uncertainty looms as Falcons reset leadership and future plans

Veteran exit and injury concerns force Atlanta to explore outside solutions

Scheme familiarity fuels speculation for packers QB

As the Falcons enter a new era with Matt Ryan in the front office, answers are needed at the quarterback position. Veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins has been released, while two-year pro Michael Penix Jr. continues to recover. ESPN’s Louis Riddick believes Ryan could push to sign a Packers free agent to the franchise.

“I think they are going to be in the market for a veteran signal caller,” Louis Riddick said during NFL Live. “I think they’re obviously going to look at the draft and see if they can find some value. But you’re going to tell me that a guy like Malik Willis wouldn’t make sense in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, considering the offense that he’s just coming from in Green Bay and the carryover it would have in Atlanta. Matt Ryan is going to make a big move here because he knows how important the position is.”

Louis Riddick named highly ranked 2025 free agent Malik Willis as an option for Atlanta. This comes as the team evaluates its future at quarterback, with young prospect Michael Penix Jr. (drafted eighth overall in 2024) still developing and veteran Kirk Cousins being released.

Unfortunately, Penix has struggled to stay fit through his first two seasons in the league. After a promising, injury-free rookie campaign where he took over as QB1 in Week 16, Michael Penix Jr. saw his sophomore season cut short as he suffered a partially torn ACL (yet again), which required season-ending reconstructive surgery.

Now, with the new league year just days away, Atlanta has signaled a definitive shift by confirming the release of the 37-year-old Cousins to prioritize a young core featuring Penix, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London.

However, with Penix’s recovery timeline casting doubt on his Week 1 availability, the Falcons could look toward a dual-threat ‘stopgap’ like Malik Willis. In 2025, the 26-year-old impressed with 545 total yards and five touchdowns in four outings and can provide much-needed insurance under center.

The Falcons’ new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, and the Green Bay Packers‘ head coach, Matt LaFleur, have notably similar offensive philosophies. Moreover, their shared background within the Gary Kubiak and Mike Shanahan coaching tree, characterized by a focus on wide-zone runs, substantial play-action, and motion to disorient defenses, would ensure a smooth transition for Willis in Atlanta.

With Malik Willis emerging as a sought-after option at the quarterback position, the Atlanta Falcons officially end their Kirk Cousins chapter and move into this new era, as confirmed by GM Ian Cunningham during a recent interview.

Falcons GM confirms Kirk Cousins’ release ahead of the new league year

Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham has informed quarterback Kirk Cousins that he will be released at the start of the new league year. This decision from the Falcons front office comes as the franchise gears up for a new chapter, which will be led by new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Out of respect for Kirk and for Michael (Penix) it felt like that was the best decision and the timing was right to let (Cousins) know our intentions and our plans so that they could put a plan together for themselves,” Cunningham said during an interview with 92.9 The Game. “I felt like we owed that to him and his rep to be able to have that clarity moving forward.”

Cousins spent two seasons with the Falcons, where he recorded 5,229 yards and 29 touchdowns in 24 games. But at age 37, the veteran signal-caller was not the future of the franchise, as Cunningham recently revealed what the Falcons will focus on moving forward with their new leadership group.

“We’re going to be smart, tough, physical, mentally and physically tough,” Cunningham said on February 3. “That’s what we’re going to be built on.”

With this commitment, Falcons fans will hope that the franchise can make the right decisions through this offseason and help turn Atlanta into a powerhouse for the 2026 season, perhaps with Willis in the locker room.