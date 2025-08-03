Micah Parsons’ Falcons Hype Could Unlock Surprise Door for Kirk Cousins’ Comeback to Vikings

Micah Parsons’ storm in Dallas is getting harder to ignore. Despite his open trade demand, Jerry Jones is digging his heels in. The Cowboys’ top man—owner, GM, and president all in one—made it loud and clear: he has zero plans to move Parsons. The contract talks might be boiling over, but Jones is refusing to turn down the heat. For now, it seems like he’s still hoping Parsons cools off.

The saga became chaotic when Parsons broke his silence on Friday, making his stance crystal clear—he doesn’t want to be in Dallas anymore. But by Saturday, Jones stepped in front of the media during training camp and dropped a calm message to Cowboy Nation: “don’t lose any sleep over this.” As per Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt, Jones stayed firm on his stance: “He isn’t considering a trade for Parsons.” A surprising take, given the drama that’s been brewing.

That said, NFL writer Grayson Freestone believes this is where the Dirty Birds can sneak in. The Atlanta Falcons, with their fresh defensive line additions—Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr.—already look sharper this season. Add in young guns like Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice, and the rotation’s got juice. But Freestone thinks they should still go all-in for Parsons, especially with their tight ties to his agent, David Mulugheta.

In fact, the Falcons’ front office knows how to get deals done with Mulugheta. The dude reps half their locker room—from free agents like Darnell Mooney and Jessie Bates III to draft picks like A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts, and Jalon Walker. Mulugheta also has deep Georgia roots, with many of his clients already calling the Peach State home. That kind of connection could help them sort the extension side if a trade ever happens.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 26, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons 11 at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250726_szo_al2_0421

All in all, if there’s one team that could actually pull this off, it’s Atlanta. “Clearly, there would be many hurdles to overcome to land the All-Pro,” but considering how long the Falcons have been starving for pass rushers, they should absolutely keep pushing. However, if they do land Parsons, it might just trigger another chain of events.

Micah Parsons might open door for Kirk Cousins’ Vikings comeback

The Dirty Birds are sitting on a valuable QB chip. Kirk Cousins, who inked a four-year, $180 million deal not too long ago, found himself on the bench when the Falcons handed rookie Michael Penix Jr. the wheel in Week 16. Now that the Penix era is officially underway in the ATL, trading Cousins might be the cleanest route for everyone involved—especially with him serving backup duty on that kind of salary.

And if Atlanta actually pulls off the Micah Parsons trade, they’ll need to clear cap space fast. And Cousins’ $27.5 million tag for 2025 becomes a big factor. Luckily for The Nest, trading the veteran won’t shatter their books—the financial damage would be manageable. The bigger question, though, is whether another team is willing to take on that salary.

Interestingly, ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks the answer could be yes—especially if the Minnesota Vikings come calling. In his trade pitch, “Cousins [goes] back to Minnesota in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick, a seventh-round selection in 2027 and cash considerations ($10 million).” It’s not flashy, but it gets the job done.

After all, as Graziano noted, “Well, it makes sense for all three sides, really, counting Cousins himself. He wants a chance to start and could use his no-trade clause to nix a deal to any place he doesn’t want to go. But if he has to be a backup, we know he liked living in Minnesota and playing for the Vikings.”

So what do you think—will this domino effect play out, or will Jerry Jones shut the door by keeping Parsons in The Star?