Michael Penix Jr. Clears Stance on Falcons Return With a Message on Kirk Cousins

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Penix Jr. gives his stance on a Week 1 return after November 2025 ACL surgery

Penix has overcome multiple ACL tears and knee injuries since 2018

Penix has been learning from veteran Falcons player

Michael Penix Jr. refuses to let another devastating knee injury derail his path to becoming the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback. The Falcons quarterback suffered an ACL injury in his left knee in November 2025 during a game against the Panthers. On a recent podcast, he talked about his recovery and shared his mindset on getting back on the field.

“It’s about how you go through it and come out and how you come out and come out on top,” Penix said on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast on Tuesday. “People say whatever they want about my injury history, but the thing about it, I always came back, and I came back stronger. That’s what I look forward to do.”

Penix shared that even though the rehab period sucks, he is a strong believer in God and believes he has a plan for him, which kept him motivated while going through all procedures.

Michael Penix Jr.’s NFL journey has been a roller coaster of misfortune, with injuries stacking up. It started in 2018 in Indiana, when he tore his right ACL against Penn State. This was the start of various such incidents until 2020, when ACL woes struck again. The 2020 season brought another right ACL tear against Maryland, yet he returned in 2021 despite limited medical clearance.

Fast forward to the NFL, and the injuries didn’t stop: a bone bruise in his left knee in October 2025 cost him a game, only for him to aggravate the knee and partially tear his ACL in November. This ended his season and forced surgery with a nine-month recovery window. Penix has been tested at every turn, but he’s still standing, ready to rebuild.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Jul 24, 2025 Flowery Branch, GA, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 talks to the media after practice during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Flowery Branch IBM Performance Field GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20250724_dwz_sz2_0000071

The Falcon’s QB also talked about his new coach, Kevin Stefanski. They spoke on the phone after Stefanski was hired and later met at the facility but haven’t talked much about the football yet.

Michael Penix Jr.’s comments clearly show his latest ACL injury will not define him, as the QB is focused on recovery, faith, and coming back stronger for the upcoming season.

Michael Penix Jr. shares what he learned from Kirk Cousins

Michael Penix Jr. is focused on staying strong, healthy, and improving as a quarterback. He believes learning from veterans like Kirk Cousins has helped him grow.

On the Ross Tucker podcast, the host asked Penix to share the key lessons he has learned from Cousins over the years. Penix shared that he has learned a lot from watching Kirk Cousins play.

“Just his poise and his leadership, you know, how he commands the offense and how he prepares,” he said. “You know, I feel like he prepares at a high level, and I feel like that’s what helps him be a really good football player on the field.”

Penix explained that Cousins’ success comes from more than talent. His calmness under pressure, strong leadership, and careful preparation make him effective on the field.

Kirk Cousins has been the NFL’s steady hand for over a decade and has plenty of experience with Pro Bowls and franchise records. Now in Atlanta at 37, Michael Penix Jr., by contrast, is a 24-year-old rising talent whose NFL story is just beginning.

Penix shared that he pays attention to how Cousins reads defenses, goes through his progressions, and knows when to use the check-down pass. Observing these details has helped Penix understand how to make smarter decisions on the field.

Despite past injuries, Penix Jr. shows determination and resilience. By studying experienced players and staying focused, he continues to sharpen his skills and mindset. Though both his rookie and 2025 seasons were tainted with injuries, the promising player has shown flashes of his future potential.