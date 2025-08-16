Michael Penix Jr. Makes Bold Claim About Falcons Offense & Breaks Silence on Locker Room Competition

Raheem Morris tried to put his best foot forward when he boosted Michael Penix Jr. to the frontline. Just not as of yet in the preseason game. Last season, he started three games and connected on 61 of 105 attempts for 775 yards, throwing three touchdowns against three interceptions, finishing with a 78.9 passer rating. Even though the Falcons did not make the playoffs, Raheem Morris values his impact but is unwilling to risk his health in August. The coach has vowed Penix will take no live snaps this preseason, determined to protect the second-year QB from the unnecessary hits.

This offseason, Michael Penix Jr. has leapfrogged Kirk Cousins on the Falcons’ depth chart. Even though Coach Raheem Morris backed Cousins with praise, saying “He’s been really good,” Morris said via team transcript. “You’re talking about going through progressions and actually throwing the ball wherever you need to throw it.” The torch now rests firmly in Penix’s hands as the Year 2 starter.

When asked about the challenge of leading the offense all season, in an interview, Penix answered with composure. “Yeah, it’s a lot of confidence, you know, especially having offseason with the guys, you know, being able to have those reps that I wasn’t able to have last year, you know, it brings a lot of confidence and just ready to go.” His tone carried the assurance of a veteran ready for the spotlight.

Penix credits the system and chemistry built under offensive coordinator Zach Robinson, now also in his second year. “I know all those guys can make a play. Obviously, D. John and Charlie in the backfield, they’re going to make big time plays for us as well. And we’re behind a great offensive line, so it’s exciting. And I can’t wait to see what we do this year. I can’t wait to see all those weapons out on the field. We’ll probably have to wait until the actual regular season for that.” The stage is set for a high-powered offensive push as an intense competition is brewing in the locker room for the WR 6/7 spot on the roster.

While Drake London and Darnell Mooney are likely starters, and Ray-Ray McCloud has a defined slot role, several players are vying for the remaining spots. This includes players like Casey Washington, Khadarel Hodge, Bryan Edwards, and Chris Blair, among others. Penix Jr is happy to let the competition play out and bring the best forward. “You know, those guys have been doing a tremendous job all camp, making plays up and down the field each and every day. So it’s exciting to see each and every day. And I know that whenever one of them is on the field with me, I have all the confidence in the world with them out there, and it’s no beat skill with them.”

Even though the roster is coming along greatly, Morris is sure somewhere in the corner shaking his head in disappointment with recent updates on Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. finds himself in the middle of a scuffle

A scuffle broke out during the Falcons’ joint practice with the Titans, unexpectedly dragging Michael Penix Jr. into the middle of the chaos. The incident unfolded after Penix celebrated a touchdown with Ray-Ray McCloud, only to find himself swarmed as players from both sidelines rushed in.

The pile grew fast, with Penix ending up on the ground before teammates jumped in to pull him out. Ray-Ray McCloud and Drake London were among the first to protect their quarterback as tempers flared. The fight may have been brief, but it highlighted the bond between the rookie and his offense. Penix later admitted he barely knew where he was in the scramble, saying, “I don’t know where I was at in it. It was a lot of people. I knew I was down there somewhere. I wasn’t the only one, though.”

After practice, Penix acknowledged how important it was to feel his teammates’ support. “I’m glad they did, because obviously that’s not something that we want to be doing in practice,” he said. “We want to get all reps in, get that good work in. But it went how it went. But to see the team have my back and they were there, make sure they protect me. A lot of guys asked me if I was good, and it was good to know that those guys had my back.” His comments underlined both gratitude and the growing confidence he has in the locker room’s chemistry. Even though Morris was spared from injuries this time, his 2025 depth chart has been stitched in the face of injury struggles.