Michael Penix Jr. Puts 31 NFL Franchises on Notice After Falcons HC’s Big Decision Before Titans Matchup

Michael Penix Jr. has never been shy about letting it fly. Whether it’s a moonshot down the sideline or that grin in the huddle that basically says, “Yeah, I saw the coverage, and I’m still taking the shot.” You saw the confidence last year when he kept pulling the trigger in crunch time, but somehow he’s still finding new ways to crank the confidence meter even higher.

What Penix said in the post-game interview after the game against the Titans was not only modest but confident. Words that will put the other 31 NFL franchises on notice. After being benched against the Titans, Penix didn’t sit around talking smack about Raheem Morris’s decision. “A lot of confidence. I’m ready to go. I’m versatile, plus the guys we have on the field, the ball can go anywhere. All those guys can make a play, and we’re behind a great offensive line. I can’t wait to see what we can do this season.” Yeah, you just know the 24-year-old is going to have a breakout season.

The best part? As confident as he was about himself, he was more confident about the surrounding guys. Because every single target is just that good. Drake London? The man leveled up last season. We’re talking 1,176 yards, seven touchdowns, both career highs. He’s out there big-brothering corners on those in-breakers and dig routes, the exact stuff Michael Penix Jr. was rifling at Washington.

Then you’ve got Kyle Pitts, finally healthy for a full season. That’s your seam monster right there, the guy who still wins even when the DBs are hanging all over him. Oh, and Bijan Robinson? Yeah, he just ran for 1,262 yards and piled up 11 total touchdowns. Catnip for a QB who loves ripping those middle-of-the-field shots.

And the “protection” Penix was talking about? It wasn’t just talk. Atlanta’s bringing back four of five starters on the O-line, still anchored by All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom, rock-solid veteran left tackle Jake Matthews, and rising star center Drew Dalman. And the proof’s already there. Last year, the Falcons racked up 4,283 passing yards as a team, averaging a solid 7.7 yards per attempt. And that’s after shuffling players in and out midseason.

And as for Penix? The kid has already leveled up. In joint practices, he has looked like a legit rhythm thrower. Against Jacksonville, beat writers kept pointing out how fast he worked from his first read to the check-down, without drifting in the pocket. That’s year-two footwork stuff, and it’s huge when NFL windows close in a blink. And it fits perfectly with what Atlanta already does on early downs. Under Raheem Morris last year, the Falcons were top-eight in rushing (2,219 yards), then mixed in intermediate play-action where Penix’s lefty release makes hook/curl defenders sweat. So after all this, why didn’t he start against the Titans?

Raheem Morris benches Michael Penix Jr. against the Titans

Saw the headline “Penix sits vs. Titans” (again) and felt your blood pressure spike? Relax. Raheem Morris sat both Cousins and Penix for the second straight preseason game. But it was a simple load management move, not some QB controversy. The plan was obvious all week: let the backups take the live reps while the top two keep their install rolling without a hitch.

Below is what HC Raheem Morris said about prioritizing practices instead of games. “As for Penix, he said, look, when I was in college, we didn’t get exhibition games, right? So when week one rolls around, and he said it counts, he says he will be ready, and he believes he’s got the offensive pieces that this could be a top-ranked offensive team,” he said. And yes, he believes that and more.

So who actually took the snaps? New guy Easton Stick. Signed back in April to lock down the QB3 spot with 20 career games under his belt, he got the early work. Then, undrafted athletic freak Emory Jones Jr. rotated in and showed off his wheels on the move.

If anything, that Titans game just drove home how Atlanta’s playing the long game with its quarterbacks. Keeping Cousins’ recovery on track, easing Penix into his ramp-up, and still making sure the “next man up” plan looks genuine.