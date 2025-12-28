brand-logo
Negotiations Ongoing Between Matt Ryan & Atlanta Falcons After CBS Announcer Confirms Stance on Unretirement

ByDebayan Biswas

Dec 28, 2025 | 1:25 PM EST

Negotiations Ongoing Between Matt Ryan & Atlanta Falcons After CBS Announcer Confirms Stance on Unretirement

Debayan Biswas

Dec 28, 2025 | 1:25 PM EST

Negotiations between the Atlanta Falcons and franchise icon Matt Ryan are gaining traction.

NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Atlanta has held discussions with Ryan about rejoining the organization.

“Atlanta Falcons have had conversations with their former Pro Bowl QB Matt Ryan about rejoining the Falcons in a front office role. While two sides still discussing, people close to Ryan say he’s seriously considering this move and talks are ongoing,” Glazer said on X.

The timing is notable. Ryan, now a CBS analyst, recently shut down any comeback talk with a blunt two-word answer: “I’m good.” The former MVP made it clear that while he respects players like Joe Flacco still grinding at 40, his playing days are over.

Ryan spent 14 seasons with Atlanta, led six playoff runs, and remains one of the most important figures in franchise history. Now, the Falcons appear interested in bringing him back, not under center, but in a leadership role that shapes their future.

