Falcons News: Raheem Morris Urged to Tweak Depth Chart for Rookie Amid $9.5M Update

Raheem Morris has always had a thing for versatility. He values players who don’t just fit a position; he wants those who challenge the limits of one. That’s why Jalon Walker could end up being more than just a rookie edge rusher in Atlanta. Morris gravitates toward hybrid athletes, and Walker, a Butkus Award winner, fits that mold. At Georgia, Walker racked up 60 tackles (37 solo) and 6.5 sacks in 2024 before Atlanta selected him 15th overall. Walker might just be the surprise chess piece nobody saw coming.

On the July 3 episode of Locked On Falcons, host Aaron Freeman cracked open a layered scenario. He said, “Jalon Walker is expected to start as a true edge rusher defensive end in this 4-3 wide n defense, but part of me does wonder.. whether due to Troy Anderson not being available or other factors that may play out… will we start to see Jalon Walker get some of those 4-3 same linebacker duties when the Falcons play their base defense?”

Morris’s scheme thrives on fluidity. With Troy Andersen returning from injury and DeAngelo Malone pushing for off-ball reps (51 career tackles and 3 sacks in zero starts in 51 games), Walker could later shift inside. Atlanta runs a wide-nine 4–3 defense, where DTs funnel plays inside, forcing LBs to fill smart and fast.

If Raheem Morris sees Walker’s combination of speed, length, and instinct on film, he could carve out a hybrid role. And if Andersen falters or Malone doesn’t survive the cut, the staff may pivot. But Malone is also preparing hard, as Freeman added, “Reportedly D’Angelo Malone is also getting some looks as that off-ball linebacker. I presume, if he does wind up making the roster, he’ll be the backup to Troy Anderson.”

Don’t rule out a midseason experiment that shifts him behind the line instead of next to it. And if that opportunity comes, it’ll be a product of trust. Amid this, there’s another important update about the offense.

Raheem Morris locks his protective center

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t waste time securing the heart of their offensive line. On Wednesday, center Ryan Neuzil signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with $6.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a big moment for a player who not long ago was fighting for a roster spot.

Neuzil, 27, is now the clear successor to Drew Dalman, who left in March for the Bears on a three-year, $42 million deal. That kind of exodus could’ve left a hole. Instead, Raheem Morris doubled down on a guy he trusts, and more importantly, one Michael Penix Jr. already has chemistry with.

Their bond isn’t just timing and cadence. It’s uniquely left-handed. Both Neuzil and Penix snap and throw from the left side, an oddity in today’s NFL. But that shared orientation might actually benefit the QB in his second year, giving him comfort in the pocket and a smoother exchange on shotgun snaps.

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford had nothing but praise, “He may be one of the best athletes on the team… just has a lot of power. If you’ve got the quickness he shows along with that, it’s a good combination at center.” And the Falcons are banking on it. Neuzil has already taken first-team reps at OTAs, and with Penix slated to start, the continuity up front becomes everything.

Neuzil started eight games in 2024 after Dalman’s ankle injury and earned the trust of the coaching staff with physicality and poise. He has 12 total starts in his career, all with Atlanta after joining in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State.

It’s not flashy. But locking in your center, the guy who touches the ball every play, is foundational. Neuzil’s deal shows the Falcons believe he can anchor that role. Now it’s up to him to make sure Penix never has to worry about what’s under center.