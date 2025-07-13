NFL Doctor Blows the Lid Off What Exactly Tanked Kirk Cousins’ Performance as Pressure Hits New Falcons QB

Kirk Cousins was supposed to be the knight in shining armor. But as Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris put it best: “That plan went out the window.” The Falcons started 6-3, knocked off the Eagles, and nearly stunned the Chiefs. Then came New Orleans. A 20-17 loss that broke the rhythm and exposed the cracks. By December, he was benched for a rookie who hadn’t taken a single first-team rep. And on top of all that, Cousins threw a total of 16 interceptions last season.

But that’s not all: Despite that, Cousins didn’t see a problem. “No, I think when you look at it, there was a lot of production,” he said. “We were 6-3, nine games in, and had done a lot of good things. So, I don’t think there are any real limitations from that standpoint.” That ego of not facing the reality cost him and the whole franchise big time. Because he gambled. And lost. But now we know what really took him down.

We’ve found the missing piece: his body was quietly falling apart, and no one, not even Cousins himself, fully grasped how bad it was. The man behind that revelation? Not a coach. Not a teammate. But a doctor. Dr. Deepak Chona, a respected NFL physician and sports injury analyst, called it straight: Cousins’ collapse wasn’t about skill – it was about survival. “Not convinced Kirk Cousins is washed,” Chona posted. “The heavily accelerated Achilles return at age 36 + in-season throwing shoulder and elbow injuries TANKED performance.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Chona, Cousins was attempting to play franchise quarterback on a rehab timeline that would make Wolverine wince. Add in mid-season trauma to his throwing arm, and you’ve got the recipe for the mechanical disaster Falcons fans watched unfold. Chona’s message was clear: Cousins might still have gas in the tank – just not when he’s dragging three injuries and a starter’s ego into the huddle.

AD

Recently, at the Falcons minicamp, Cousins finally admitted what his body had been screaming for months. “The strength was there. But mobility was the issue,” he told reporters. “From a 1-10, I thought I was at an eight, but I was really at a three or four, and now I am getting back to that six, seven and eight.” That’s not rehab talk. That’s regret. Turns out the Achilles was technically healed, but the ankle stayed tight. Cousins said he only realized how far off he really was after the season ended. Well, no surprise there.

Because medical studies show it can take 12 to 18 months for NFL players to fully recover mobility and athleticism after Achilles’ surgery. Cousins went under the knife on October 30, 2023, and was back taking hits by Week 1 of 2024. He played through it, but the numbers, eight interceptions in four weeks, declining footwork, and late-game collapses show what he wouldn’t admit out loud: he wasn’t close to right. Classic ‘hindsight in sweatpants’ energy.

Now, Cousins is officially QB2. The Falcons entertained trade talks – he asked for them – but nothing happened. He says he’s “at peace” with the situation. “You would love to play,” he said. “But I am not going to dwell on things that are not reality.” He’s focusing on supporting Penix – but not hovering. Not being ‘another voice’ in the rookie’s ear. Just a $180 million insurance policy, stashed behind the new face of the franchise. So here we are the Falcons’ quarterback transition is complete, and Michael Penix Jr. is the guy. Not next year. Not eventually. Now. And the stakes? Stupid high.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Kirk Cousins on the sidelines, Penix inherits the pressure

Atlanta made the switch with three games left in the 2024 season. At the time, it felt temporary – a curiosity to see what the rookie had. But come the offseason, head coach Raheem Morris and owner Arthur Blank made their stance public. They weren’t benching Cousins. They were moving forward with Penix. For good. Cousins tried to float trade talks. The Falcons listened. Then shrugged. They didn’t just close the door – they locked it from the outside.

This won’t be a gentle onboarding. The Falcons didn’t invest in Penix to slow-play him. He’s taking all the QB1 reps. He’s got all the weapons. And the veteran behind him is too expensive to use – and too seasoned to ignore. No leash. No buffer. Just expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, Easton Stick is fighting for the QB3 job. Yes, Emory Jones is still hanging around. But let’s be honest: nobody’s watching Stick. Everyone’s watching Penix. Every deep ball, red-zone throw and every missed read. Because if he struggles out of the gate, Cousins is right there, tossing spirals in warmups, smiling like a man who definitely didn’t forget how to run play-action.

The Falcons didn’t just bet on youth. They bet on health. On arm strength. And they bet on the only thing that was holding back Kirk Cousins. Now, Michael Penix Jr. doesn’t just have a chance to prove he belongs. He has to prove why he was worth the risk. Because Cousins may be banged up. But he’s still breathing down his neck.