NFL GM Reveals Atlanta Falcons May Give Up on Michael Penix Jr. After Releasing Kirk Cousins

Essentials Inside The Story Atlanta’s quarterback room faces some uncertainty heading into the offseason.

Speculation suggests the team could be active in the market.

The approach may lean toward experience rather than a long-term gamble.

The Atlanta Falcons‘ confidence in Michael Penix Jr. appears to be cratering, as a rival GM has revealed the team is already back in the market for a starting quarterback.

“Interesting report by @JasonLaCanfora on our QB room,” Rise Up Ryan posted on X. “One GM expected to heavily pursue QBs said: ‘ATL is looking for a starting QB, I know that much. We’re definitely looking at them as competition. I think they’re going to be in on everything. It’s not good there with Penix.”

According to the post, Atlanta is clearly exploring quarterback options to steady the offense.

Their starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., is recovering from a left knee injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Panthers. He left that game and was later placed on injured reserve. Two days after that, the Falcons announced he would undergo season-ending surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.

La Canfora also shared that concerns about Penix might go beyond just health or stats.

“Penix’s performance and leadership have fallen under question in Atlanta, and, according to sources with knowledge of the process, as Ryan led the hunt for a new head coach and began probing as to why Penix has not developed as expected, several troubling trends emerged,” La Canfora wrote. “Penix felt the need to apologize to his teammates at times last season for his sideline demeanor and actions, though displays of poor body language and decision making continued through the season.”

In two seasons, Penix has appeared in 14 games, with 12 starts, and a 4-8 record. Last year was the longest period he has been a starter, throwing for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, which ended his season due to his ACL injury.

Four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins remains a reliable veteran option, but with his future in Atlanta uncertain following a contract restructure, he could become available this offseason if the Falcons move on from him.

He agreed to a modified contract with the Falcons in early January. The reworked deal gave Atlanta additional cap flexibility while setting up a decision point on Cousins’ future this offseason.

With the status of their veteran quarterbacks up in the air, it would be in the best interest of the Falcons to consider all possible options for the starting position.

Falcons looking for the right quarterback match

Atlanta’s potential quarterback market in 2026 feels less like a search for a long-term franchise answer and more like a hunt for a veteran backup or bridge option. Hypothetically, experienced names such as Joe Flacco or Russell Wilson fit that mold, while other quarterbacks around the league could become available depending on how the offseason unfolds.

Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco remains a reliable veteran who has shown he can step into an offense and manage games effectively.

Stefanski and Flacco go back to 2023, when Cleveland signed Flacco midseason and he helped stabilize the offense during a playoff push. Flacco went on to win Comeback Player of the Year, while Stefanski earned Coach of the Year honors that season. Flacco later returned to Cleveland in 2025 on a one-year deal, and Stefanski was fired in January 2026 after the Browns finished 5–12 in the 2025 season.

Russell Wilson is another classic veteran bridge option. A 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, he has long been regarded as one of the NFL’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. His presence could provide Atlanta with a steady short-term solution if the team opts for experience at the position.

The most intriguing name on this list is Malik Willis. In 22 games, he has a record of 3-3 as a starter, with 105 of 155 passes completed for 1,322 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Other names could hit the market too, including Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa.

Murray, a former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler, offers true dual-threat skills. On the other hand, Tagovailoa has operated one of the most efficient offenses in the league, leading the league in passing yards with 4,624 in 2023, completing 69.3% of his passes with 29 touchdowns.

With Penix’s future in doubt and no draft capital to find his replacement, the Falcons’ front office faces a critical decision this offseason: gamble on a veteran stopgap or risk another season of instability under center.