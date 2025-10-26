NFL Insider Questions $27M Payout as Falcons Make Roster Changes Behind Michael Penix Jr

The Atlanta Falcons are currently at 3-3. They know Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins could define their season. But the big issue? starting QB Michael Penix Jr. remains sidelined with a bone bruise in his knee. So, in moments like this, an insider feels, the Falcons’ $27 million decision starts to make sense.

Recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport spilled the details on his Instagram story: “Kirk Cousins, ‘Kirko Chainz’, expected to get out there for the Atlanta Falcons.” He explained further, “They thought, say Wednesday, Thursday, that he would really come around, be able to go, be as mobile as he needs to be. The knee did not come around as he thought. So I would say probably by Friday, they knew pretty clearly it was going to be Cousins and not Penix.”

According to Rapoport, that’s exactly why Atlanta played it smart. “This is why you have Kirk Cousins. This is why you paid him $27 million this year, why you didn’t trade him, to come in and get a must-win game for the Falcons.”

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract in March 2024. That included $90 million guaranteed at signing, a $50 million signing bonus, $12.5 million base salary for 2024, and $27.5 million for 2025. Plus, a $10 million roster bonus in 2026 became fully guaranteed early this year. And the 37-year-old holds the cards.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London 5 after a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He has a no-trade clause, meaning the Falcons can’t move him without his approval. If Atlanta trades him, they’d face a $37.5 million dead cap hit in 2025. Cutting him would be worse, a record $65 million dead cap. For now, Cousins is an important piece of the team. But behind Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons are quietly making some roster tweaks of their own.

More roster changes amid Michael Penix Jr.’s unavailability

The Atlanta Falcons made another move ahead of Sunday’s clash. With Michael Penix Jr. sidelined, the team promoted quarterback Easton Stick from the practice squad to the active roster. It’s a smart call as they needed some security under center heading into Week 8.

Stick might not be the headline name, but his presence gives Atlanta breathing room with their starter still nursing that knee issue. Meanwhile, head coach Raheem Morris cleared the air on Penix’s situation.

“We will not put him in harm’s way,” Morris said, emphasizing the team’s priority to protect their young quarterback. And the numbers show how much he matters.

Penix Jr. has a passer rating of 85.2, with 1,409 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in six games. In contrast, Cousins sits at a 78.9 rating with just 29 yards from one appearance this season. But the Falcons didn’t stop there.

On Saturday, they added more players. Inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison was promoted to the active roster, while safety Jordan Fuller returned from the injured list. To make room, the team placed Divine Deablo on injured reserve after his left forearm fracture.

Also, the receiver room saw some shake-up. Dylan Drummond joined the active roster from the practice squad, and Drake London popped up on the injury report with a hip issue.

So now, the question is simple, can the Falcons rise in the standings with all these roster changes, or will the shuffle slow them down?