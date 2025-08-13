NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins Linked to $7.6B Franchise With Questionable Backups After Veteran Benched for Preseason

Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is already ruled out for this week’s preseason game, just like the opener. So, the natural assumption would be that Kirk Cousins might get some snaps. But head coach Raheem Morris has already poured cold water on that thought, hinting it’s “likely not” happening. Interestingly, Atlanta already sat Cousins for the entire preseason last year. Back then, he was their clear-cut starter and fresh off an Achilles rehab. This year feels different.

Penix got a few reps against the Dolphins in 2024’s preseason before sitting the final two games, but his absence now leaves the Falcons juggling depth chart decisions while still protecting Cousins. It’s a strange déjà vu for a team that spent the offseason shaping its quarterback room. Still, skipping preseason action might not help Atlanta if they ever decide to test the trade waters. Letting Cousins take a few reps could raise his stock, especially with several quarterback rooms around the league feeling a little wobbly.

The Los Angeles Rams—valued at $7.6 billion—are the most intriguing link. Matthew Stafford’s lingering back injury has kept him out of multiple practices, and Rich Eisen thinks that opens the door for a move. For a team eyeing a playoff push, Cousins’ experience could be tempting. Of course, Eisen also pointed out that Cousins won’t just pack his bags for any destination.

“I don’t know that Kirk would accept a trade just anywhere… The Rams open up, I would think Kirk Cousins would be pretty excited about that opportunity,” Eisen said, stressing the fit matters as much as the paycheck. And with his family settled and contract already hefty, it would take a comfortable landing spot to get him moving.

But here’s where the debate kicks in. NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano wonders if Cousins, now two years removed from his Achilles tear, is really a significant upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo. But Eisen counters that the Rams’ current backup situation isn’t exactly built for comfort. It’s a fair point—depth looks fine on paper until it’s tested on Sundays.

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to throw against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And speaking of depth, there’s Stetson Bennett. The former Georgia standout shone in college but hasn’t logged a single NFL snap after missing his rookie season. He looked solid this weekend, but the idea of him being just one play away might not sit well in the Rams’ war room. That’s why, as Stafford’s health hangs in the balance, the “when” on a Cousins-to-Rams rumor might start sounding more like “why not?” very soon.

Does Kirk Cousins to the Rams make sense?

Matthew Stafford’s back issue isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, it could hang over the Rams’ season or even lead to some serious issues. And when you scan NFL depth charts for help after training camp, no names jump out above Jimmy Garoppolo—except one. Kirk Cousins now sits in that odd spot where he could either be one of the weirdest backups in the league to start the year or the headline of a shocking trade right before Week 1.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have been holding onto Cousins and his $27 million guaranteed salary all year. Part of it is simple economics, but part of it is strategy—they’re waiting for the perfect storm that forces a team to overpay. Wouldn’t you know it, the Rams might be brewing that storm? And with two former Sean McVay coaches, Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson, teaching Cousins a system that mirrors L.A.’s, the fit is hard to ignore.

Adding to that, Cousins has openly credited McVay for shaping his career when they were together in Washington. Even for those convinced it’d be a bad move, the longer Stafford’s status stays cloudy, the louder the rumors will get. After all, we’re talking about the only backup in the league with a winning record and more than 150 career starts.

Of course, the Rams don’t need Cousins—at least not yet. Stafford could still turn the corner, and this might just be a lingering issue. But if the injury pushes him to IR, that’s when things get real. That’s when Cousins jumps to the top of the list—assuming he hasn’t been moved already.

Finally, there’s the wildcard. The Colts, Browns, and even the Vikings could sniff around for Cousins, but for now, he’s holding the clipboard behind Penix. In a month, though, he might be right back in Atlanta’s huddle. Anything’s on the table in the next two months, and if Stafford’s health dips, Rams fans won’t be able to dodge the Cousins chatter.