NFL Rumors: Raheem Morris to Face Challenge on Offense as Falcons RB Eyes Fresh Start

The Atlanta Falcons have heavily relied on their running back, Tyler Allgeier, throughout the season. While the team was eliminated from the postseason contention following their Week 14 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, their running backs’ numbers still turned out to be satisfactory. Ahead of the week 18 clash against the New Orleans Saints, their head coach, Raheem Morris, experienced another blow as reports of Allgeier’s plans to go off following the season spread across media channels.

“RB Tyler Allgeier is expected to leave this offseason to become a starting RB,” NFL Rumors’ official X account posted.

This could possibly mean that Tyler Allgeier’s future with the Atlanta Falcons is now trending toward a departure this offseason. Per recent NFL buzz, the running back is likely to test the open market in search of a true starting role elsewhere. Allgeier came into the league as a fifth-round pick out of BYU in 2022 and quickly impressed by rushing for 1,035 yards in his rookie season.

However, recent years saw a shift in a change-of-pace role behind Bijan Robinson in Atlanta’s backfield. This season, he finished with 498 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 136 carries as of Week 18. Allgeier’s season included efficient contributions such as a 79-yard rushing performance vs. Arizona, where he led the Falcons in rushing yards.

The RB is currently playing on the four-year rookie contract he signed with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Running through the 2025 season, the deal is worth about $3.99 million total with an average annual value near $998,000 and includes roughly $333,896 fully guaranteed and a signing bonus of the same amount.

His base salary in the ongoing season is $1.1 million with a cap charge of about $1.18 million. This made him a low-cost option for the Falcons this year, but also set to hit free agency unless he re-signs or extends his deal. While everything seemed accessible with his deal, moving out as a free agent could surely prove to be a shock for the head coach, Raheem Morris.

Raheem Morris demands a shift in perspective from players

The Atlanta Falcons are officially eliminated from the 2025 playoff contention. This also marked the eighth straight season without a postseason appearance and therefore extended a long drought since their last playoff game in 2017. Head coach Raheem Morris (hired on January 25, 2024) has now finished his second season in Atlanta with a combined record under .500, as the Falcons went 8–9 in 2024 and 7–9 in 2025, failing to reach the postseason under his leadership.

Amid the consistent troubles, Morris demanded a shift in perspective from players, making it clear that things would only fall in place if it happened.

“I think you can’t ever get tired of winning,” Morris said. “I want the guys to obsess over winning, whatever the stakes are. That’s how you become a winner, and that’s how you change your program into a winning program, and that’s exactly what we want to be.”

The Falcons will now be looking forward to facing the Saints in their Week 18 clash. As the team continues to face troubles, it still remains to be seen if the head coach or the management comes up with an efficient fix.