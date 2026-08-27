Falcons OC Tommy Rees Refuses to Commit to Michael Penix Jr or Tua Tagovailoa as QB Battle Rages On

The Atlanta Falcons are entering the final stretch of their preseason schedule with maximum intensity. Every single practice repetition carries immense weight as the franchise attempts to solidify its offensive depth chart in Flowery Branch. The quarterback room has rapidly become the most closely watched positional battle in the entire building.

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Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is currently facing the incredibly difficult task of evaluating two very different quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Rees flatly refused to publicly commit to either Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa during a recent press conference. The coordinator explained that the coaching staff is relying on open communication rather than rushing a final verdict.

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“We have a very good dialogue between all of us (coaches), so I am not real concerned with voices not being heard or not. There’s been an open dialogue and a lot of mutual respect in terms of who we work with. Those conversations will take place, and we will all say our part, and we will move forward together with one decision,” said offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in a press conference.

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Penix only recently returned to full-team work after spending valuable time recovering from a severe knee injury. Tagovailoa has already accumulated significantly more live-action repetitions during training camp, giving the coaching staff a much larger preseason sample size. The offensive evaluators insist they need more conclusive evidence before officially naming a starter.

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Rees explained that the coaching staff is still weighing the quarterbacks’ complete body of work, including previous game experience, their control over the offensive system, and how they perform in intense situations that define regular-season football.

“First of all, it was great to have him out there, just for the human, as hard as he’s worked to get back. Dealing with a knee injury and coming back again — there’s a lot of joy, personally, for him to be out there on the field. I think his teammates had a lot of joy for him,” said Rees via Pro Football Talk.

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Penix’s situation makes the evaluation more complicated. The 26-year-old quarterback missed early work while recovering from his knee injury, although he continued participating in walkthroughs and seven-on-seven periods. The offensive coordinator has been very sharp and has maximised those limited repetitions.

In 2025, he started nine games for Atlanta and completed 166 of 27 passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and only three interceptions. His 88.5 passer rating showed a notable improvement from his 78.9 rating over five appearances as a rookie in 2024.

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“I think he has taken a lot of ownership in the operation side of the offense. We have asked him to do some things that he maybe hasn’t had to do in his career, but he’s taken a lot of ownership of that, and he’s really taken the work, and he’s stressed that among himself to execute at a high level,” Rees added.

Meanwhile, Togavailoa brings more experience to the QB battle. Before joining the Falcons, he spent six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, starting 76 of 78 career games and throwing for 18,166 yards, 120 touchdowns, and 59 interceptions.

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But in his last season, the quarterback threw for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns in 14 games in 2025, while also recording 15 interceptions and finishing with an 88.4 passer rating. That production gives Falcons plenty to evaluate beyond Togavailoa’s established reputation.

Rees praised the former Miami Dolphins quarterback’s command of the offense and highlighted his accuracy when the offense is clear, stressing that the other ten players execute with precision.

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Rees acknowledged that comparing a QB in walkthroughs and 7-on-7 work with another getting more live reps requires evaluating them on a different scale. The timing can make the upcoming preseason finale more important.

With Penix catching up physically and Tagovailoa carrying the advantage in experience, Atlanta’s final choice may come down to who can make the strongest case when evaluation matters most.

Atlanta is scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins, providing the Falcons with one final opportunity to thoroughly examine both quarterbacks against an opposing defense. The front office has already mandated that the prospective starters play significant snaps during this crucial preseason finale. Rees and the coaching staff will officially announce the regular-season starting quarterback before the 2026 NFL season kicks off this September.