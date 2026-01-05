Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Makes Double Firing Decision as Locker Room Stands Against Raheem Morris’ Exit

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2025 season with four consecutive wins. But they still failed to get a playoff berth as they had lost plenty of matchups earlier in the season. Owner Arthur Blank took hard action after the season ended, showing the exit door to two of the most important people in the building despite the locker room’s disapproval.

He fired the head coach, Raheem Morris, after two seasons. Blank then gave a double blow by firing general manager Terry Fontenot after five seasons.

“I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Falcons, but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward,” Blank said.

Though Blank was supportive of Morris’ coaching philosophies, he wasn’t happy with the combined 16-18 record. The Week 14 loss against the Seattle Seahawks hurt his reputation. The Hawks’ returner, Rashid Shaheed, returned 100 yards for a touchdown.

Earlier in the season, they had a 3-7 record in the first 11 weeks. With an overall 8-9 record, they failed to qualify for the playoffs in their eighth consecutive year. Though Blank has made up his mind to hire a new head coach, Morris wanted to stay.

“My expectation is always to be back,” Morris said. “And then I’m going to coach this football team as long as he (Blank) allows.”

The locker room also respected both of them and wanted the HC-GM duo to continue. He has helped them develop their skills and talent.

Raheem Morris gets locker room support

It’s a surprise as two players, Bijan Robinson and Drake London, wanted the head coach to stay. Morris has changed the Falcons’ offense and also commands their respect with his clarity.

“I’m going to support Raheem no matter what,” running back Bijan Robinson said. “So, I love him as a big brother, father figure, coach, everything, and just go from there.”

