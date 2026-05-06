Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Makes Final Decision on Ticket Prices Before Hosting FIFA World Cup Games

As Atlanta prepares to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in just over a month, many soccer fans have been worried about rising costs. After all, this is this is one of the world’s biggest sporting events – every industry in the state will look to make use of it financially. But Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank just made it clear that he does not want fans to feel exploited when they arrive in his city.

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Blank, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, runs Mercedes-Benz Stadium through his company, AMB Sports and Entertainment. Despite his estimated $11.1 billion net worth, Blank pledged to keep prices around the FIFA World Cup fan-friendly rather than use the event to maximize profits.

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“Fans give us their energy, their time, their passion, their resources, their families, whatever it may be, and we need to honor that in the truest sense of the word, whatever we can,” Blank said in an interview with WSB-TV Atlanta on Tuesday. “We can’t always control what happens on the field, what happens on the pitch, but we can control the fan experience.”

FIFA has come under fire for the extremely high ticket costs this year. CNBC found that a group stage, Category 2 ticket in Philadelphia was priced at $380, while a Category 1 ticket for a game at the Los Angeles stadium was a whopping $4,105. In contrast, the June 18 matchup between the Czech Republic and South Africa is priced as low as $246 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets for the Democratic Republic of Congo vs Uzbekistan clash are priced at a reasonable $250. Atlanta really is stepping up for soccer fans.

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While concession prices at many American venues frustrate fans, the Falcons’ home has earned praise for keeping food and drinks affordable. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted major events like the Super Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship, but fans can still buy a hot dog and soda for just $5 at the venue. Now, Arthur Blank believes international soccer fans should also experience Atlanta’s famous Southern hospitality without worrying about high costs.

“Atlanta always steps up and seems always to be ready at the moment and does a great job,” Blank said in another interview with CBS News Atlanta on Tuesday. “It’s one of the reasons that Atlanta has grown from less than a million people when I moved here to over 8 million people today. So Atlanta will show the best form of Southern hospitality in every way. I’m certain of that. People will feel extraordinarily welcomed.

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“If they’re in the building, they’re going to find the same welcome home atmosphere. They’re going to find the same commitment to food and beverage values, which starts with low pricing, quality, quantity, etc. So, I think they’re going to walk away from Atlanta saying, ‘We need to come back here and visit more often. We’ve got to consider moving here.”

This summer, Atlanta will host eight FIFA World Cup games, and Arthur Blank appears determined to make Mercedes-Benz Stadium one of the tournament’s premier venues. While many cities spend years preparing for events of this scale, Blank believes Atlanta already stands ready for it.

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“I know our stadium is ready,” said Blank. “I mean, I can give you 100% assurance of that. And I think the city is ready, we’ve had great commitments from the mayor, from the governor, from everybody involved, all the agencies, etc. There’s been a tremendous amount of planning that’s taken place over the last several years to make this a reality.”

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With all such a big event set to take place in the region, Blank believes something good can happen in Atlanta.

Arthur Blank hopes the FIFA World Cup will have a positive impact on Atlanta

The 2026 FIFA World Cup offers Atlanta another chance to leave a positive impression on the global stage. Along with the games, downtown Atlanta will also host a Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park featuring live broadcasts, concerts, concessions, cultural programming, and games. Even fans without tickets will still have opportunities to experience the tournament atmosphere. Arthur Blank believes that may become one of the city’s biggest attractions during the event.

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“I would encourage, in this case, people need to come downtown to not only come to the matches but also all the FanFest, all the activities,” Arthur Blank said. “I think it’ll be a beautiful place to be. And I would say it’s gonna be one huge party in many ways.”

With such fan activities across Atlanta, Blank also hopes the World Cup inspires young soccer players in the region. Atlanta might as well be turning into a soccer city for the duration of the World Cup!

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Blank also mentioned Atlanta’s current efforts to expand the youth’s access to soccer, including creating pitches connected to MARTA transit stations and building soccer fields across Georgia. Programs like Soccer in the Streets continue helping young athletes in Atlanta’s underserved communities gain access to safe places to play the sport despite transportation and affordability challenges. Ultimately, Blank hopes that the FIFA World Cup could leave a positive mark on Atlanta for years to come.