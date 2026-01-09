Falcons Owner Issues Strong Jeff Ulbrich Statement as Jones & Cowboys Forced to Eye 3 Alternatives

Essentials Inside The Story Ulbrich staying in Atlanta forces Cowboys to look elsewhere

Dallas targets Vikings', Browns' and Broncos' coaches

Each candidate brings NFL and college experience, plus system versatility

The NFL coaching market can change fast, but sometimes one firm decision stops everything. That is what happened this week in Atlanta when the Cowboys came knocking. The Atlanta Falcons owner, Arthur Blank, made it clear he wants stability on defense. According to an NFL writer, his words closed the door on the Cowboys, forcing them to look elsewhere.

“Arthur Blank spoke strongly about Jeff Ulbrich and his future with the Falcons,” Falcons beat writer Terrin Waack posted on X. “Jeff Ulbrich, in my view, did a really fine job for us this year. “You can’t dictate to the new head coach who their coaches are going to be, but I would certainly recommend they consider Jeff.”

Ranked the 3rd-worst defense in terms of PFF grade, Dallas desperately needs to reinforce its defense. Behind the scenes, the Cowboys were hoping to talk with Ulbrich for the same. That plan is now off the table. Atlanta refusing permission means Dallas has to move on, even if Ulbrich was high on their list. It is a reminder that ownership still plays a major role in coaching decisions.

Atlanta’s defense quietly impressed in 2025, which perhaps led to the Falcons’ strong statement to keep their coach. The team ranked 19th in scoring but excelling in impact plays. The Falcons notched the second-most sacks and seventh-most takeaways league-wide, with rookie James Pearce Jr. hauling in 10.5 sacks and third-rounder Xavier Watts adding five interceptions and 11 passes defended over 17 starts. These breakout performances give Atlanta reason to hold steady with coordinator Ulbrich despite the overall points allowed.

For Atlanta, keeping Ulbrich is about continuity. For Dallas, it is about adapting fast and finding the right fit. As the offseason moves on, both teams will be judged by how these decisions shape their defenses next season. The Cowboys have now had to move on to other candidates to fill in the DC position.

The Cowboys move on from Ulbrich and on to three new candidates

Since Ulbrich is no longer available, the Jerry Jones’ Cowboys have been forced to move on quickly. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported they will interview three other coaches: Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, and Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Each candidate brings clear strengths to the table. Daronte’ Jones offers a smooth transition from the Brian Flores’s Vikings system, ready if Flores isn’t available. Jim Leonhard boasts NFL playing experience, a rapid coaching rise, and Wisconsin success. Ephraim Banda combines NFL tutelage under Jim Schwartz and Manny Diaz with college DC chops, making him a versatile option.

Dallas’ defensive search now pivots fast, with Ulbrich off the table. The trio of Jones, Leonhard, and Banda brings experience and versatility. The Cowboys’ offseason decisions will define how quickly they can fix a struggling defense.