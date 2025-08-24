Raheem Morris’ Brutal Message to Falcons Locker Room as Michael Penix Jr. Might Get Bad News

With the deadline just around the corner, the Falcons got a head start. Raheem Morris has started trimming their 90-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man cutdown. The move comes on the heels of their preseason finale against the Cowboys, where Atlanta fell hard in a 13-31 blowout. The loss left the Falcons winless through the preseason, a bitter way to close August, as questions linger over who rose to the challenge and who faltered. With Tampa Bay waiting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open the season, Atlanta has gotten back to the drawing board. Some have impressed, while others have fallen short.

The Falcons have reduced their roster to 77 players, trimming names that sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some cuts drew quiet approval, while others left many scratching their heads. The list of players released includes:

Matthew Cindric, offensive lineman

offensive lineman Ben DiNucci, quarterback

quarterback Elijah Dotson, running back

running back Morgan Fox, defensive lineman

defensive lineman Lamar Jackson, cornerback

cornerback Caleb Johnson, inside linebacker

inside linebacker Nikola Kalinic, tight end

tight end Nick Kubitz, inside linebacker

inside linebacker Jesse Matthews, wide receiver

wide receiver Ronnie Perkins, edge rusher

edge rusher Quincy Skinner Jr., wide receiver

wide receiver Josh Thompson, safety

The most surprising name is Morgan Fox. The veteran defensive lineman was part of the Falcons’ initial free agency signings. He logged four tackles in the preseason, including one for a loss, while playing in all three contests. This decision turned some heads, given Fox’s background, even if his usage in the defensive rotation hinted at the possibility.

Terrin Waack of Atlantafalcons.com highlighted the significance of Fox’s departure. “The biggest surprise among the group is defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who was part of the Falcons’ initial signing wave in free agency,” Waack wrote. “Fox is a proven veteran with 120 game appearances across eight seasons of work on his resume.”

The Falcons also placed offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve following an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter of the preseason finale against Dallas. Hanson carries no designation to return, ruling him out for the regular season. Despite clear needs at wide receiver, Atlanta moved on from Jesse Matthews Jr. as well. “#Falcons releasing former #Texans and San Diego State wide receiver Jesse Matthews Jr. today, per a league source,” NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on X.

Raheem Morris is definitely feeling the heat, and with these decisions, the Falcons’ roster now stands at 77, leaving 24 more cuts to be made by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. But not all decisions would be good for franchise QB Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. might lose an important chemistry if trade talks materialize

Bad news seemed to be the central theme of the last week of August in Atlanta. The Cowboys devoured Atlanta in the preseason finale, exposing the Falcons’ thin offensive line without Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton. The loss highlighted questions about Atlanta’s direction heading into the regular season. So the next question is, what’s next?

One of the biggest topics surrounds tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons chose not to extend the former top-five pick, and his future remains unclear. Once considered one of the league’s brightest young tight ends, Pitts has battled injuries and inconsistency since his rookie breakout. Now, a possible trade to Carolina could give him a chance to reset his career with Bryce Young. While Pitts can benefit from it for Michael Penix Jr., it could be bad news.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. recently shared his perspective. “Got ‘KP’ the ball today,” Penix said with a grin as he set his SmartWater bottle on the podium. “Gonna be a lot of that.” His reference was to Pitts, with whom he has built a strong bond off the field. The two often ride to games together, and Pitts has even taken Penix golfing, mentoring him beyond the locker room.

This might be the start of something really special. Remember, on Michael Penix Jr.’s first day of camp as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, every key moment involved Kyle Pitts. His opening throw in 11-on-11 drills was a 25-yard strike to Pitts on an out route along the right sideline, setting the tone for their connection. After practice, Pitts explained how their bond extends beyond football. “It’s more than just the game,” Pitts said. “It’s how we think, how we approach problems together. Golf forces you to stay in the moment, and that’s exactly what we need on Sundays.”

Atlanta’s offense already features Bijan Robinson and Drake London as central weapons. A Pitts trade would allow the Falcons to bolster weaker areas while Carolina secures another key playmaker for Young. Raheem Morris is yet to take that call.