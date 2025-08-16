Raheem Morris Clears Demand From Michael Penix Jr. After Benching Falcons QB vs. Titans

A scuffle that unexpectedly involved Michael Penix Jr interrupted the Falcons’ joint practice with the Titans. This occurred after he celebrated a touchdown he had connected with Ray-Ray McCloud. However, the starting QB, who has already earned the trust of his teammates, saw them step in to defend him. While Penix Jr. views it as team bonding, D.J. Williams described it as the young QB’s impressive leadership skills, which the players appreciate. Despite this spectacular display, the coach has kept Penix Jr. out of the preseason opener.

As the QB is also set to miss the second preseason game this year, the question is, why is the coach keeping the 25-year-old out? The answer is simple. It is to avoid unnecessary risk of injury. Injuries often occur unexpectedly during training camps and exhibition games, and the coach likely does not want to take that chance before the start of the regular season.

So how will Raheem Morris evaluate his players’ growth, strengths, and weaknesses? As per Sarah Walsh, the coach, is focusing on practices rather than games, believing he can assess what his players need to improve without exposing them to injury. “What he needs, though, is to see that this guy is getting the looks, that he is doing the things that they need him to do, and Raheem feels that they can do that at practice,” the reporter said.

Speaking of the QB, she added, “As for Penix, he said, look, when I was in college, we didn’t get exhibition games, right? So when week one rolls around, and he said it counts, he says he will be ready, and he believes he’s got the offensive pieces that this could be a top-ranked offensive team.”

Other key players, including Drake London and Bijan Robinson, are also sitting out. It seems that the fans will get the first glimpse of their game during the warm-ups. As the reporter explained, the Falcons have made a point to keep their starters safe during the preseason. Not just the starting QB. The backup QB, Kirk Cousins, has also sat out the games. Penix Jr. also appears to have faith in the coach.

This isn’t anything new. The team followed the same strategy last year as well. Cousins started the season opener in 2024. He didn’t play at all during the preseason. As for rookie Penix, he got just a few drives in the first exhibition game and didn’t see any action again until the regular season. So, since the Falcons# 9 is the starter this season, this wasn’t surprising.

To start with, the second consecutive day of joint practice with the Titans is perhaps the right example. What if Penix Jr. had gotten hurt during the scuffle? This is exactly the risk the coach wants to avoid. Luckily, the fight didn’t harm the player. So, how did the rookie end up getting into a fight?

Michael Penix Jr. talks about the unexpected brawl

During a conversation with the reporter after the practice session, Penix Jr. revealed that the team had “a lot of words” throughout the practice. Speaking about his response to the Titans, the QB recalled that he wasn’t himself at the moment. “Just went a little too far. I don’t know. I was somebody else. I don’t remember,” he said. The QB neither revealed his words nor what the opponents’ “words”.

He explained that his celebration after the completion pushed the Titans the wrong way, and hence the fight. However, the highlight of the practice was how the Falcons players stood up to protect their QB, showing what reporters called brotherhood.

Wide receiver Drake London was reportedly the first to come to Penix’s aid during the scuffle. Several other Falcons teammates also followed and physically supported the quarterback.

“That’s what it’s about. Protecting your brothers. That’s what I grew up on. I got two little brothers. I always got to protect them. They know I’m there if they need me, like Drake [London] and the rest of the guys. They felt I needed them, and they came and help(ed) me. That’s what it’s all about. We (are) here and got each other’s backs. Ride with each other right or wrong. That’s what it’s about,” Penix said.

The Falcons are battling against the Titans in Week 2 of the preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As Walsh suggested, there’s a good chance that both Cousins and Penix Jr. will miss the game along with the other starters.