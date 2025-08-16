Raheem Morris Clears Stance on Injured Rookie as Falcons HC Takes Desperate Measures

For Falcons fans packing into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday night against the Titans was supposed to be about seeing what rookie linebacker Jalon Walker could bring after a shaky debut. Yet, to their surprise, the No. 15 pick was nowhere near the action. The rookie stayed on the sidelines, leaving Rise Up Nation to wonder why Raheem Morris’ prized defender was missing in such a big preseason moment.

Meanwhile, questions quickly spread across the city of peaches. Walker had been nursing a hamstring issue earlier in camp, so many assumed the injury flared up again. Others felt the Falcons were just being cautious with their first-round investment. Since Atlanta considers the former Georgia star a centerpiece for its defense, the speculation has some sense. But as the night ended, Raheem Morris stepped up and cleared the air once and for all.

As per senior reporter Tori McElhaney, “Raheem Morris said Jalon Walker ‘tweaked his groin’ in one of the last plays of the second day of joint practice.” According to McElhaney, the Falcons fully expect him back in practice next week, which means this isn’t the kind of long-term setback fans feared. Walker already logged 19 defensive snaps in the opener against Detroit, tallying a tackle. With Atlanta ranking second-to-last in sacks a year ago, the rookie’s return is crucial to energize the pass rush.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Morris showed the situation did not catch him flat-footed. As McElhaney noted, “Ronnie Harrison getting some work at ILB in this series. Raheem Morris said after the Falcons signed the veteran safety last weekend that this is spot the Falcons saw fit to use him.” Falcons signed Harrison on August 10, and they got what they wanted—versatility. He played 10 games with the Colts last year, forcing a fumble, and also logged key snaps with the Jets. The move may look desperate, but it shows Morris is willing to shuffle his pieces.

AD

Looking deeper, Harrison isn’t just a quick plug-in. Drafted by the Jaguars in 2018 out of Alabama, the veteran has been through the grind with Jacksonville, Cleveland, and Indianapolis. He’s played 84 games with 48 starts, collecting 245 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven interceptions, and even two pick-sixes. That kind of production makes him a steady option if Walker needs more time.

So if Harrison adapts quickly, Raheem Morris may just find the sigh of relief he’s searching for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

More injury scars for Raheem Morris

For Rise Up Nation, the mood flipped quickly when Darnell Mooney, the prized offseason pickup, went down in late July with a shoulder injury. The scene at Flowery Branch turned quiet in an instant, almost like a missed field goal in overtime. The diagnosis stayed vague, but the concern was loud. Raheem Morris, tasked with lifting the Falcons offense into NFC contention, suddenly found himself facing his first real test of 2025 not on the field, but in the trainer’s room.

Meanwhile, Morris’ recent update did little to calm nerves. “It’s still the same. He’s been out probably a week-and-a-half now, and we’re just kind of waiting and rolling. He will be on a week-to-week basis.” His words left fans double-checking their calendars, unsure of when Mooney would return. “I feel good about getting him back healthy and ready to go. When? We don’t know.”

However, losing Mooney hurt more than just the depth charts. Fresh off a 64-catch, 992-yard season, he was supposed to free up Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Without him, the playbook looked thinner. But in stepped Casey Washington, the sixth-round rookie out of Illinois, who turned first-team reps into a full-blown audition. He wasn’t just filling Mooney’s role—he was exploding into it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, the setbacks kept coming. Cobee Bryant started camp on the non-football injury list. After finally getting cleared, a hamstring injury sidelined him again. Morris didn’t sugarcoat it ahead of joint practice with the Titans. “It’s a hamstring, so he was out,” Morris explained. “He got it the other day… Don’t know how significant that is. I think he’s kind of like on a week-to-week basis. It’s a shame too because he’s really been coming along and doing some really good things.”

Adding to the frustration, Ta’Quon Graham also sat out. Now, it’s on Morris to juggle the pieces and keep this battered roster on track.