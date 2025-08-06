Raheem Morris’ Costly Call May Cost Him as Lions Reinvent Themselves Post-Chargers Beatdown

The Lions were expected to open the preseason with some bite, but they got absolutely humiliated. That 34–7 loss to the Chargers in the preseason game was embarrassing, for lack of a better word. Sloppy execution, a lifeless offense, and a defense that looked nothing like last year’s gritty unit. Now, as they gear up for the preseason game against the Falcons, let’s just say Raheem Morris made a rather bold decision in his preparation.

Is that Morris and Falcons taking this game lightly? Or is it just him being cautious? You can assume later, but as per reports, Raheem Morris certainly stirred up some noise this week when he confirmed that neither Kirk Cousins nor rookie Michael Penix Jr. will suit up for the Falcons’ preseason opener against the Lions. Wait…. what? Then, who will be starting?

Well, instead, it’ll be Easton Stick and Emory Jones taking the reins. These are the guys who are known for clipboard duty rather than headline moments. Morris called it a “see Stick, see Emory” kind of night, saying the move is all about keeping his top guys healthy. But some fans aren’t totally buying it. They’re questioning whether the Falcons are playing it smart or just simply underestimating the Lions. Anyway, that could be a costly call for the preseason game, as Jones hasn’t played a snap, and Stick? Ah, the man appeared for just 5 games, that too, in 2023, with a 63.8% completion rate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On the other hand, many argue that it could have been young Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick, who came in clutch late in 2024. In just five starts, he averaged over 700 passing yards and led the Falcons to 32 points per game, instantly flipping the narrative around Atlanta’s offense. It was enough to spark serious talk about a potential breakout year in 2025. And even Cousins, fresh off signing a four-year, $180 million deal, finds himself in an unfamiliar QB2 territory. But not giving either QB1 or QB2 any minutes in a preseason game? That is peculiar.

Penix is clearly not against the idea. “Those guys are elite. They know the offense in and out. That’s obviously what you want out of your quarterback. You hope for that, but those guys have been great. They’ve been operating at a high level, as well, each and every day,” he said about Stick and Emory.

So now, the Falcons are handing the reins to the bottom of the QB depth chart, trusting Easton Stick and Emory Jones to run the show in what many are calling a “low-stakes” preseason tune-up. This might be just an evaluation for the QB3 spot, or it might be Raheem Morris understating the quality the Lions possess. If the latter is the case, Raheem Morris’ decision might prove to be a little too costly. Because this won’t be the Lions we saw against the Chargers.

Raheem Morris will be seeing a reinvented Lions

This isn’t the same Lions team that got punched in the mouth in Canton. With starters back and camp energy picking up fast, this team is more than capable of coming out on top against the Falcons.

Yes, Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Decker is back at practice after his shoulder procedure and is on track to suit up by early August. That’s absolutely massive for the Lions’ offense. On the flip side, rookie CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is still sidelined with a shoulder issue, but Detroit moved quick to plug the gap by bringing in vet Luq Barcoo to help hold things down in the meantime.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images/File Photo

One of the best sights out of camp? Aidan Hutchinson is looking like he’s back to his 2023 beast mode. That’s a big-time boost for Detroit’s pass rush. And don’t overlook Alex Anzalone. He’s back from that broken forearm and already making his presence felt. With him locking down the middle, the Lions’ front seven is starting to look nasty again.

Oh, and that’s not all. Far from it. Almost all positives. D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, and Kerby Joseph have been locking things down in coverage. Brian Branch? Still doing Brian Branch things, looking every bit like a Pro Bowler again after last year’s monster season. On the other hand, rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa and RB Sione Vaki are back from injury. They’re already making their impact felt after standing out in situational drills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They’re treating the Atlanta game like they’ve got something to prove. And after last week, they kind of do. Their depth got called out in a big way, and now with key starters back in the mix, this isn’t just about bouncing back. It’s also a chance to see if their revamped sports performance team’s “faster-but-safe” return approach actually holds up under live fire. And Raheem Morris, you still have time to bring in Kirk or Penix, until August 8.