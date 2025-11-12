brand-logo
Raheem Morris Demands Action on Special Teams as Falcons HC Confirms Feelings on Michael Penix Jr.

ByDebayan Biswas

Nov 12, 2025 | 1:20 PM EST

Raheem Morris Demands Action on Special Teams as Falcons HC Confirms Feelings on Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris struck a balance between praise and accountability following the team’s latest performance. While reaffirming his belief in rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Morris emphasized continued growth. “He played well. We can get better,” Morris said. “He’s doing a really good job as a young player in this league, especially at quarterback.”

However, the coach’s tone shifted when addressing Atlanta’s recent special teams miscues, calling them “very correctable” but unacceptable moving forward. Morris made clear that attention to detail and execution must improve immediately. As the Falcons work through growing pains with a young signal-caller and new systems, Morris’ message remains consistent: progress is good, but precision is mandatory.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

