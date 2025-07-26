Raheem Morris’ Falcons Make Major Receiver Signing With Kyle Pitts Jr. Changing Position

The Falcons have been making explosive moves one after the other. All in the quest of securing the best possible playing conditions for Michael Penix Jr. To that effect, HC Raheem Morris has now officially signed a brand new weapon for their QB to throw to. WR DJ Chark is locked in with the Falcons’ roster.

The Falcons’ official X handle broke the news with a simple, “Welcome to Atlanta @DJChark82!” As Terrin Waack, Falcons Digital Team Reporter, further adds to the story, “It’s reportedly a one-year deal for the veteran, who visited multiple teams as a sought-after free agent. Chark, a former second-round pick who clocked a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine, has played for four different teams since getting drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed with the Detroit Lions after his rookie contract expired in 2022. He spent a year there and then a year apiece with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.”

Meanwhile, the signing of Chark isn’t the only thing cooking with the Falcons at the moment. TE Kyle Pitts, for one, is making a notable shift in his playing position.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…