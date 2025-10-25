Raheem Morris Makes Kirk Cousins Decision For Week 8 as Falcons Receive Michael Penix Jr. News

A big shift is underway for the Atlanta Falcons. All the waiting on the sidelines seems to have finally paid off for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. With franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr. nursing an injury, Cousins is geared up to start the Falcons’ Week 8 match against the Miami Dolphins.

As Adam Schefter reported on X, “ESPN Sources: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is ‘highly likely’ to start Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins as Michael Penix recovers from a bone bruise to his knee. Penix was limited at practice all week, and Cousins worked with the first-team offense, gearing up to start Sunday.”

Michael Penix Jr. suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of his Week 7 match against the San Francisco 49ers. While on the sidelines, Penix had hinted that he was healthy enough to finish the game. Head coach Raheem Morris had sounded optimistic in his presser on Wednesday (Oct. 22), even when the QB was a limited participant.

“I still feel really good about him. He’s the ultimate tough guy. Obviously, it’s [Penix’s Sunday suit-up] going to be based on movement, it’s going to be based on what he can do, all the stuff that he has. The organization will not put him in harm’s way. We will not do that. So, we’ll get a better feel for him when we’re practicing live and are doing some of those things on Thursday obviously and Friday and Saturday,” the HC noted.

But Penix has continued to be a “day-to-day” evaluation, being a limited participant in all the practices ahead of Week 8. The Falcons could still let him take the lead under center on Sunday’s (Oct. 26) match with the Dolphins. But for the most part, starting Kirk Cousins instead does offer a significant advantage to the Falcons.

Kirk Cousins’ return as a temporary starter?

Kirk Cousins had made it clear he wanted to be a starter. Yet, as Atlanta continued to bank on Michael Penix Jr. to take the role, Cousins kept showing up. Despite all the trade chatter surrounding him, Cousins remained the most expensive backup quarterback with the Falcons. But all that’s offseason history. This season, Cousins has already taken the field once, in the blowout 30-0 loss against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. He’d only gone for 5-of-7 completions for 29 yards, though. But Week 8 could be very different.

While Penix is nursing his knee, Cousins has had the whole week to sync with the first team. If he can show some early fireworks against the Dolphins, Raheem Morris & Co. get a lot of time on their hands to make sure Penix is only back on the field once he’s healthy. For Cousins, his 3,508 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 66.9% completion rate from last season (in just 14 games) stand as a solid reference point for what he can do for the team. On the other hand, the Dolphins are struggling with a 1-6 record and dead last on rushing defense as per Fox’s rankings. That’s all the advantage Cousins could need to make a big splash while Penix recovers. But don’t count Penix out just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When ESPN’s Marc Raimondi asked Penix if he’s going to play on Sunday, his response was crisp: “That’s the plan.” Whether Penix ends up continuing to lead the Falcons or Kirk Cousins steps up, one thing’s certain. The Week 8 match will give the Falcons a chance to climb up to 4-3. Which quarterback starts for sure? Well, for now, that seems to be a game-day revelation.