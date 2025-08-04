Raheem Morris Makes QB Decision Official as Kirk Cousins Told Immediate Future at Falcons

The Dirty Birds are in a strange spot and everyone feels it. Kirk Cousins, once the $180 million man brought in to stabilize Atlanta’s quarterback chaos, is now quietly the NFL’s expensive backup. Ever since head coach Raheem Morris handed the keys to rookie Michael Penix Jr. in Week 16, Cousins’ grip on the starting job seems to be just vanished. His presence has started to feel more like a backup plan than a franchise pillar.

And now, the money problem’s real. With $27.5 million owed to Cousins in 2025 and the Falcons reportedly sniffing around a massive move for Micah Parsons, cap space is a necessity. Offloading Cousins could be the cleanest solution on paper. Trading him won’t break Atlanta’s books, but finding a team willing to take on that salary. That’s quite tough. And inside Falcons camp, Morris’ latest update has only deepened the uncertainty.

A Falcons reporter had sent shockwaves through camp after daring to ask what some fans have been whispering: Is Kirk Cousins even the best quarterback on this roster right now? forcing everyone to rethink what’s really best for Atlanta. Three games. That’s all it took last season for Penix Jr. to rewrite the depth chart. But now here comes the surprising twist. A tweet on X revealed, “Raheem Morris said neither Michael Penix Jr. or Kirk Cousins will play this Friday in the first preseason game vs. Detroit.” That’s not a vote of confidence. Because what training camp exposed can’t be simply buried under any tweet.

Kirk Cousins looked like a man chasing ghosts, slowed by lingering shoulder and elbow pain, stuck watching his grip on the QB1 role dissolve. Meanwhile, Penix is gaining momentum in real time. In full-team drills, the rookie finished 7-of-11. Cousins? 7-of-12. Now let me tell you, on paper it’s a hair’s difference. But on the field? Even that thinnest margin means losing your power. Penix’s composure under pressure is undeniable. “I just got to control what I can control,” he said after practice. Well, he’s like a man in charge, not gonna wait for his turn. And Kirk? His nightmare might already be reality.

And Kirk isn’t the only one feeling the shift. Running back Bijan Robinson has watched it all happen. On The Pivot podcast, Robinson shared how even a 13-year veteran like Kirk needed more help than he got. “He was struggling to adjust,” Robinson said. This just exposes the fact that being QB1 in this league doesn’t come with guarantees, no matter your resume.

Raheem Morris closes door on Kirk Cousins’ return

In a honest moment during his press conference, head coach Raheem Morris didn’t mince words. When asked directly if either of his top two quarterbacks would see the field Friday, Morris answered it plain, “Yeah, I mean, Penix won’t get out there and Kurt won’t get out there… That’s probably the most definitive thing that I can tell you right now.” His tone said it all. Atlanta isn’t just resting its arms, it’s drawing a clear line. You can clearly figure out where the Falcons see momentum heading.

It wasn’t long ago that Cousins represented Atlanta’s fresh start. He led the Falcons to a 6-3 record and had fans believing again. Then came the hit in Week 10, from Saints pass rusher Payton Turner. It was a turning point and Cousins was never the same. He admitted on Netflix’s Quarterback series that he knew something was off the moment it happened. The real damage was visible in his play. No touchdowns. Eight interceptions. Three straight losses. It became the worst stretch of his 13-year career. Clock ticking.

Enter Michael Penix Jr. In his debut start against the Giants, Penix led Atlanta to a commanding 34-7 win. And most importantly, Penix didn’t flinch. “I was ready for the moment,” he said afterward. That moment hasn’t stopped growing since. With Morris pulling both quarterbacks from the preseason opener, the tension isn’t dying down. The drama has only just begun.