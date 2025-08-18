Raheem Morris’ New QB Signing Sends 7-Word Message As Falcons Owner Confirms Kirk Cousins’ Future

The Falcons aren’t just flipping pages in their quarterback playbook anymore, but now they are writing in bold ink. In a press conference that carried more weight than the words themselves, Raheem Morris laid it bare: “Yeah, I mean, Penix won’t get out there and Kirk won’t get out there… That’s probably the most definitive thing that I can tell you right now.” A signaling direction? If you read between the lines, the compass points straight toward where this franchise wants to build its future.

So, yet again, Michael Penix Jr. won’t touch the field in Atlanta’s preseason… Not even in the preseason finale against Dallas. That means Raheem Morris has now rested Penix and Kirk for three straight weeks, making it clear he’s saving his starters for September. That decision leaves Easton Stick and fresh signing Ben DiNucci to handle the Cowboys game. Oh, yes, the latter’s a Falcon now, too… In the most unusual of announcements.

DiNucci didn’t arrive quietly. “I signed with the Falcons this morning,” he said, introducing himself with no theatrics. It’s similar to how Breiden Feheko announced that he’s a Steeler… So, maybe a running theme this season. As for DiNucci, the former Seattle Sea Dragons standout tossed for over 2,600 yards and 20 touchdowns in the XFL just two years ago. Atlanta now gives him another shot to prove his arm belongs in the NFL mix, even if just as a temporary camp arm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

To make room, the Falcons cut ties with DJ Chark, ending his short stint in Atlanta. Chark, a 2019 Pro Bowler, has bounced around the league in recent seasons, suiting up for Jacksonville, Detroit, Carolina, and the Chargers. Atlanta also waived Emory Jones with an injury designation, trimming down what had been a crowded QB room.

DiNucci’s arrival also comes with bigger questions hanging over the franchise. Assistant GM Kyle Smith said back in April that the team has “constant discussions” about Cousins if the deal makes sense. Translation: Atlanta would love to move off that contract if someone bites. For now, Penix remains the priority, Cousins the expensive fallback, and DiNucci the latest name tossed into the shuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Raheem Morris and the Falcons’ QB balancing act

The Falcons are making statements even without saying much. Arthur Blank stepped in to steady the room, but his words carried more weight than any owner’s remarks. On DAZN’s Game Pass, he put the 2024 draft pick, Penix, in the spotlight: “He had a really good year this last year… played exceptionally well during those three games.” The numbers only add fuel: on June 30, Penix went 7-for-11 in team drills, Cousins 7-for-12. It’s getting clearer who Atlanta’s future might be.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris answers media questions before practice at Children s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Flowery Branch Children s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20250611_dwz_sz2_0000023

But here’s where it gets layered. Blank didn’t just crown the young, upcoming, star; he gave Cousins his flowers too. He praised Kirk’s mentorship and his willingness to pour into Penix instead of pulling rank. That’s rare in this league. Usually, the old guard clings to power like its oxygen, but Cousins is playing the role of bridge-builder. Blank’s words, “We love where he is physically and mentally and his leadership abilities,” felt like a soft landing for a quarterback who knows his seat isn’t as secure as it once was.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s respect, but it’s also writing on the wall. And you can’t tell this story without rewinding to last season’s turning point. Atlanta was 7-7, swinging in between playoff dreams and collapse. Then came Raheem Morris’ call: Michael Penix Jr. would be the starter. Week 16. A decision that slammed the door on Cousins and cracked open a new era. Now? That decision still echoes through every camp rep between a QB looking to become a starter in his sophomore year and a veteran fading.