Raheem Morris Quietly Prepares to Cut Ties With Falcons Players Amid Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors

The Falcons’ pass rush has been quiet for years, with the team not ranking inside the top-20 in sacks since 2020. So, HC Raheem Morris was determined to fix the issue this year. He drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. with two first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. That was a bold move. The message was clear – improve the pass rush or risk another year of defensive struggles. But here’s the twist: Atlanta’s edge rushers are now giving the Jets a headache when it comes down to who makes it to the roster before Week 1.

After the Falcons faced the Titans in their Week 2 preseason game, Raheem Morris was asked by a reporter how difficult it is to cut that edge rusher group to the 53-man roster. After hearing this question, Morris immediately joked, “Terry’s got some tough decisions; I’d hate to be him.” Here, he was talking about GM Terry Fontenot having tough decisions ahead when it comes to choosing the Falcons’ edge rusher room. Why? Morris further clarified, “That’s a good problem when you have a bunch of edge rushers you love and that go out there and play really hard. We’ll make those decisions together like we always do.” Wait….was that a hint that the Falcons will be cutting some players from their roster ahead of week 1?

It appears that Atlanta is suddenly facing a depth in the edge rush position. So, Raheem Morris has already decided to let performance dictate who stays and who goes out. And honestly, isn’t that how it should be when you have a lot of competition? Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. may be the new big names, but veterans like Leonard Floyd and younger talents such as Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, and Arnold Ebiketie have crowded the rotation. And all these players have been showing potential while fighting for opportunity this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Jun 3, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is interviewed by the media before the start of Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training facility. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons’ first preseason game against the Lions gave fans a taste of what this edge group can do. Arnold Ebiketie played only 17 snaps but recorded a sack, a forced fumble, and two QB hurries in the game. That’s production Raheem Morris could not ignore. But Brandon Dorlus also shone in that game with 13 defensive snaps, a sack, and two hurries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then, in the Week 2 preseason game against the Titans, rookie James Pearce Jr. made his presence felt. He played over 20 rush snaps in the first half and kept going into the second. He even notched 7 pressures, a pressure rate of 17.5%, and a pass rush win rate of 21.1%, over the course of 2 preseason games. That was an impressive effort for a rookie after he showed some aggression at training camp, and Raheem Morris surely took notice of it. But in the same preseason game, Bralen Trice also made a comeback after an injury to post a tackle. And Jalon Walker? He did not play the game due to an injury, but is expected to join the next practice.

AD

In short, the Falcons now have what they were missing – rotational edge rushers who can make an impact in limited action. So, now, the problem for Raheem Morris is only deciding who makes it to the 53-man roster. But while the defense looks promising, the situation with Atlanta’s quarterback, Kirk Cousins, still has questions swirling.

Will the Falcons trade away Kirk Cousins before the regular season?

A few days ago, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and HC Raheem Morris had hinted that a trade involving Cousins is very unlikely. Why? Due to his impressive performance during this offseason. But that was also the case last year. He was QB1, whom they signed with a $180 million deal because he showed potential. But his rough midseason stretch led to him being benched as Michael Penix Jr. took over. Since then, trade rumors involving the QB have refused to die. The latest buzz?

According to recent reports, the Rams could try to ask the Falcons for a trade involving Kirk Cousins. Why? Let’s take a look at the Rams quarterback situation. Veteran QB Matthew Stafford hasn’t practiced due to a lingering back issue. Jimmy Garoppolo has been running the offense in his absence. And the Rams keep insisting that they love what Jimmy G. has been doing. Yet, doesn’t it sound suspicious when a team keeps hyping up the backup? If Stafford can’t be ready to go before Week 1, the Rams could be in serious trouble. That’s where Cousins comes in with his connection to Rams’ HC Sean McVay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Remember, when Sean McVay was the offensive coordinator in Washington? That was back in 2015 and 2016. And Kirk Cousins threw for over 4,000 yards for Washington in those back-to-back years under McVay. In fact, for two years, Cousins threw for 9,083 yards with 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. That’s not just solid – that’s Pro Bowl-level production.

Moreover, with his experience under Sean McVay’s system, there are reasons to believe that Kirk Cousins could keep the Rams’ offense humming. Meanwhile, for Atlanta, moving on from Cousins would clear the path for Michael Penix Jr. It would also ease the salary cap for Raheem Morris to add more potential players if needed. Whether that means a possible trade or not, the fans are in for an eventful start to the regular season this year.