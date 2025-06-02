Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Announces $6.3B Decision After Clear Contract Message

The Falcons are currently deep into their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and making key roster movements as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season. While the team focuses on building chemistry and evaluating talent, star running back Bijan Robinson finds himself at a personal crossroads. Off the field, Robinson is making one of the most important and unconventional decisions of his life, one that could shape not only his future but also redefine his image beyond football. The 2023 NFL Draft’s 8th overall pick is stepping into uncharted territory, trying something completely new, something you might not have expected, and probably haven’t heard of before.

The Falcons’ No. 7 was talking to reporters on the sidelines during training camp. Then he did something unexpected. He pulled out a bottle of mustard. Not just any mustard—it was his own brand, Bijan Mustardson. One reporter looked stunned. The moment felt both funny and surprising. A rising NFL star stepping into the mustard business? That’s not something you see every day. It’s fun to watch a football player turn his personality into a brand. Now Robinson isn’t just running the ball—he’s running a business too.

You might be surprised to hear (or not), but mustard is big business. In 2023, the mustard market in the United States was valued at around $6.3 billion. It goes far beyond just topping burgers or hot dogs. Bijan Robinson seems to understand the opportunity. He is not only focused on football. He is thinking about his future. Experts predict the mustard market will grow to $9.34 billion by 2031. That is a major increase in just a few years. And Robinson’s making a smart move by getting involved early.

People around the world recognize mustard for its distinctive flavor and useful properties. Manufacturers make it from the seeds of mustard plants. People mainly use it in cooking, medicine, and various industries. And now you see why we said Bijan is a smart guy. Many reports and trends show a growing demand for natural flavor enhancers. This rising demand is pushing mustard into the spotlight across many sectors.

Mustard is manufactured in the US through a comprehensive process involving seed cultivation, harvesting, processing, and blending with ingredients like vinegar, salt, and spices to produce various styles such as yellow, Dijon, and spicy brown mustard. Key mustard seed-producing states include North Dakota and Montana, which support a robust supply chain for domestic use and export. The U.S. mustard industry is both significant and diverse, featuring major producers like French’s and Gulden’s, as well as numerous regional and artisanal manufacturers.

These companies cater to a broad range of consumer preferences and food applications, from traditional condiments to gourmet recipes. Additionally, the United States is a major player in the global mustard market, exporting both raw mustard seeds and finished products to countries around the world, supported by ongoing innovation in flavor development, health-conscious formulations, and packaging technologies.

To talk about Bijan Robinson’s brand, according to their official website, Bijan did what everyone expected Bijan to do: Create his own gourmet Bijan mustard and call it Bijan Mustardson. With the help of top-quality chefs, Bijan made a mustard that was so good, it tasted like a touchdown. It was then he knew, pending production timelines, ‘mouth touchdowns’ for everyone would be a mustard purchase away.

Well, while he was busy making a $6.3 billion decision, he also sent a clear contract message to the superstar running backs of the league. Let’s find out more about it.

Bijan Robinson’s clear contract message to Saquon Barkley

Bijan Robinson took to X and thanked the Eagles‘ star running back Saquon Barkley. He wrote, “Man, Saquon, thanks for making us RBs look amazing. This position is looking great.” And everyone knows the reason. Alongside Jalen Hurts, Barkley had a massive role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in his first season in Philly green. When he landed in Philadelphia at the start of the 2024 season, he firstly turned heads with his reverse hurdle and then with his monstrous rushing attempts.

Saquon was first in rushing attempts with 345 carries, and first in rushing yards, with 2005. He was close to breaking Eric Dickerson‘s 2,105 rushing yards record, too. These stats and his defense-shattering rushes at crucial points have absolutely increased respect for the running back position. That’s why he got a $41,200,000, two-year contract extension with $36,000,000 guaranteed. He also got a Super Bowl bonus of $250,000 for his clutch performances. Many have predicted the running back paydays to rise post performances from the likes of Barkley and Derrick Henry in 2024.

Bijan Robinson’s contract is also pretty cool: a four-year deal worth around $21.96 million, which is fully guaranteed. But clearly, his mustard move suggests he’s looking for more. This is perhaps part of the reason, in addition to plain and simple admiration, why he sent a message of appreciation for raising the bar. Apart from Barkley and Robinson, former NFLers like Mark Schlereth are also advocating for the deserved importance and respect for the running back position.