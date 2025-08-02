Reality Slaps Kirk Cousins as Michael Penix Jr. Proves Too Good by Falcons Teammate

Let’s rewind to 2023. Kirk Cousins was eyeing a fresh start in The A, with a $180 million contract in hand, and a clear runway at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That was the plan—until the NFL Draft flipped it on its head. “I ended up signing with Atlanta and was pretty excited about the chance to get down there and start fresh. And then, I was pretty surprised when the NFL draft happened,” Cousins admitted. And just like that, his dream scenario turned murky as the Falcons went all in on a younger, hungrier arm.

Cousins was playing at a Pro Bowl level before that Achilles tear ended his 2023 season early. It wasn’t just the injury that stung; it was how things unraveled. “I wasn’t expecting us to take a quarterback so high. At the time, it felt like I had been a little bit misled, or certainly if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would’ve affected my decision,” he explained during Netflix’s Quarterback series. Now, Cousins isn’t the only one noticing the shift. His new teammate, Bijan Robinson, sees the changing of the guard happening right before his eyes.

Meanwhile, Robinson has watched it all unfold up close—from Cousins battling to adjust in a new system, to the toll of being a veteran under constant pressure. On the Pivot podcast, Robinson noted how Kirk faced real struggles to adapt, and at times, it seemed teammates hesitated to step in because of his experience. But the truth was, even a 13-year vet needed support. Being QB1 in the NFL is brutal. Robinson’s seen the carousel: Ritter, Heineke, and now Cousins. And just when it looked like the Falcons might settle, Michael Penix Jr. entered the frame.

“When Mike came in, it’s like he was ready. Like, sometimes you have a rookie guy come in and he’s shaking up a little-bit. Mike was like, yo, like, let’s get it,” Robinson said. “And I think what made him confident is everybody who was around him. Like, you know, he had Drake, Mooney, Ray Ray, Kyle, me in the backfield.” Also, Robinson did more than talk—he demonstrated it all season.

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons Dec 22, 2024 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 and quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 run on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In his second year in the league, the do-it-all back was electric. He ran for 1,456 yards (third-best in the NFL), logged 61 receptions (again, third among backs), and tied for fifth in touchdowns with 14. Bijan was even there in the top five ranking.

Now with Penix stepping in after just three rookie starts, and with that run game already humming thanks to Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, things are lining up fast in The A. “So, he had guys, like, that were ready to go already and that were playing really well. And obviously, when that run game was hitting throughout the season, like, it made Mike’s job way easier,” Robinson pointed out. And just like that, the Falcons got their new QB1.

Michael Penix Jr. draws bold backing from ESPN analyst

To kick off the 2025 preseason, The A is buzzing louder than it has in years. Falcons fans are showing up in full voice at Flowery Branch, clinging to hope that this young squad could finally turn the corner. And, surprisingly, even the national media is beginning to buy in. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky put his name behind the hype, and it all circles back to one guy—Michael Penix Jr.

In fact, Orlovsky didn’t hold back while backing the Dirty Birds on NFL on ESPN. “They want to go win, they want to establish a winning culture and win football games, and be a playoff contender,” he said. “If Michael Penix is the guy for this year and Kirk Cousins is the backup, so be it!” That last part? It says a lot about how far the narrative has shifted.

Atlanta Falcons Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 and head coach Raheem Morris on the field during Minicamp at Children s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground.

Up until now, all offseason chatter seemed glued to Kirk Cousins and what the front office would do with him. From possible trades to straight-up release talk, no one really expected him to still be around. But now, with training camp underway and Penix continuing to impress, even the loudest skeptics have quieted. For Orlovsky and most of Rise Up Nation, it’s time to lean into the future.

And if last season’s late flash was any clue, the Falcons might just have something special. Penix helped the team average over 400 yards and 32 points in his three starts to close out 2024. “I think this is a dangerous football team this year, I really do,” Orlovsky added. “If Michael Penix is really good – everyone is penciling in Tampa Bay to win the division, and probably rightfully so, but if Penix is really good this team has the chance to win 10 or 11 games.” The Falcons will be expecting the same.

For a team that hasn’t seen the playoffs since 2017, that would be a massive shift. Hit that win mark, and the Falcons might just see January football again.