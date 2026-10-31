Falcons Rookie Anterio Thompson Diagnosed With a Career-Ending Genetic Mutation in His Spinal Cord

The Falcons have taken a hit to their defense, as rookie defensive tackle Anterio Thompson has revealed that a medical condition will prevent him from playing football again.

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“Blessed to make it to 24,” defensive tackle Anterio Thompson said on his Instagram story. “Mentally, I’ve been better than anyone would be in my situation. As a football player you know one day you’ll have to hang up your cleats but you just hope it’s on your own terms. May 8th, 2026, I was told I would never play football again due to a genetic mutation in my spinal cord that I had no idea about. It’s hard to explain what it feels like to go through the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in the matter of seconds.

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“I believe everything happens for a reason and this was nothing but God protecting and giving me a reason to be closer to Him…”

Thompson has not yet announced a formal retirement, leaving his NFL status in limbo despite the medical prognosis. However, the condition could have a major impact on Thompson’s NFL career.

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Thompson was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 208th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He played his final college season at the University of Washington after previously playing for Iowa and Western Michigan.

He impressed the Falcons with his speed at his pro day, running the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds with a 1.74-second 10-yard split. His 40-yard time would have been the fastest among defensive tackles at the NFL Combine.

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His speed and quick first step made him a good fit for the Falcons’ defensive system. However, his spinal condition could now prevent him from using those abilities on the field.

For now, his future remains uncertain. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Thompson’s situation on Friday but did not share any details about his condition. It is still unclear whether Thompson will medically retire. He remains on Atlanta’s roster, although he has said he was told he would never play football again.

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If Thompson decides to retire, the Falcons have other defensive linemen who can fill his place. LaCale London, Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison are among the options at defensive tackle.

Thompson is not the first NFL player whose career has been affected by an undetected spinal condition. Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr also had to walk away from football at a young age after doctors discovered a condition he was born with. Orr announced his retirement in January 2017 at just 24, after playing three NFL seasons.

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Doctors found that one of the vertebrae in Orr’s upper spine had not fully developed, leaving openings in the bone. The condition put him at risk of serious injury or even death if he continued playing. Interestingly, Orr had played football for 15 years, starting at age nine, without knowing about the condition.

But let’s find out how serious Thompson’s medical condition is.

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Can a spinal issue end Anterio Thompson’s career?

According to Heavy, serious spinal cord injuries have become less common in football since the NFL banned spear tackling in the 1970s. A review of NFL injury data from 2000 to 2010 found that spine-related injuries made up around 7% of all injuries. Players who suffered spinal cord injuries missed an average of 77 days.

Most football-related spinal injuries today involve damaged discs, broken bones, or stingers, which can cause pain, numbness, or weakness. Injuries that permanently end a player’s career are rare. One study found a total of 2208 spinal or axial skeleton injuries over an 11-season period.

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However, Thompson’s situation is different. His condition was not caused by a tackle or an injury during a game. He said doctors discovered a genetic mutation in his spinal cord and told him he could never play football again.

His future will depend on his medical condition and how he responds to treatment. Until then, the Falcons will have to move forward without their rookie defensive tackle.