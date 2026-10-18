Falcons Star Stretchered Off, Referee Injured, Officiating Controversies, Steelers’ Stunning Comeback And More From NFL’s Sunday Games

Sunday’s NFL games brought some unexpected twists, including a controversial call that wiped out a Jacksonville Jaguars touchdown and a fourth-quarter comeback by the Pittsburgh Steelers after trailing by 13 points. But those weren’t the only talking points, as an Atlanta Falcons player was stretchered off the field and Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was seen limping toward the medical tent.

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From a comeback that turned the game around to a worrying injury scare, the first eight games of Sunday’s NFL slate had several moments worth a closer look. Here’s what happened across the October 18, 2026, matchups.

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Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were driving into Houston territory early in the second quarter when a holding call against tight end Brenton Strange wiped out a touchdown by running back Bhayshul Tuten. The Jaguars were trailing 7-0 with 13:18 remaining in the quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence pitched the ball to Tuten on a designed sweep.

Strange attempted to seal the edge against a Texans defender but lost his footing after making contact. Officials flagged him for offensive holding as Tuten crossed the goal line.

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NFL insider Jordan Schultz criticized the decision on X, writing, “RB Bhayshul Tuten just lost a TD because the refs called Brenton Strange for holding on a play he didn’t hold.”

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Despite the setback, Travis Hunter recorded four catches for 59 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His end-zone interception stopped a Houston scoring opportunity and helped Jacksonville eventually tie the game with Cam Little’s 60-yard field goal. However, the Texans held on for a 34-31 win.

Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Chicago Bears earned a 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with Caleb Williams making a strong return after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

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Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown, while running back D’Andre Swift added two rushing scores. Roschon Johnson also found the end zone as Chicago built a 31-7 lead before Atlanta’s late comeback.

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Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, but Chicago held on to secure the win. After the game, Bears head coach Ben Johnson praised his team’s response on X and credited the defense for containing Bijan Robinson.

The game also brought a frightening moment when Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels was stretchered off after his facemask collided with Colston Loveland’s knee during a tackle attempt. Daniels was ruled out with a neck injury and transported to a hospital for further evaluation. The Falcons said he was “alert and has movement in all his extremities.”

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In an encouraging update, reporters later said Daniels returned to the stadium walking under his own power.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdown passes to help his team secure a 26-19 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

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Maye completed 18 of 32 passes for 235 yards without an interception. His first touchdown came on a 42-yard pass to wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who suffered a shoulder injury on the play and was ruled out early in the third quarter. Maye also connected with DeMario Douglas for a touchdown, helping New England build a 17-3 halftime lead. He later found tight end Hunter Henry for a seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Jets fought back after the break, with quarterback Geno Smith throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to rookie Omar Cooper Jr. However, Smith’s first interception of the season, caught by cornerback Charles Woods in the fourth quarter, hurt New York’s comeback hopes.

The Patriots also lost three offensive linemen to injuries but held on to win 26-19, improving to 4-2, while the Jets fell to 2-4.

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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers stunned the Philadelphia Eagles with a 25-14 win on Sunday, leaving the home side with plenty to think about after an unexpected defeat. The result stood out among the day’s games, especially with several teams that had struggled earlier in the season picking up wins.

Philadelphia also faced concerns on the injury front. Defensive lineman Nolan Smith was ruled out with a concussion, while running back Carson Steele left with a shoulder injury.

With Nolan Smith ruled out with a concussion, Carson Steele leaving with a shoulder injury and Jordan Davis exiting with an ankle injury, the Eagles had more than the scoreline to worry about.

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Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Late in the fourth quarter, with 1:38 remaining and the ball at Tampa Bay’s 3-yard line, the Steelers ran three plays, used only 15 seconds and forced the Buccaneers to spend just one timeout before attempting a field goal. Chris Boswell’s 20-yard kick gave Pittsburgh a 19-16 lead with 1:21 remaining, but Tampa Bay answered with a field goal to force overtime.

In overtime, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Germie Bernard before Pittsburgh’s defense forced a turnover on downs to seal the 26-19 victory.With

Meanwhile, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy raised concerns after he was seen limping on the sideline before entering the blue medical tent for evaluation. The defeat dropped Tampa Bay to 1-5 overall, with the Buccaneers still winless at home at 0-4.

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Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns rallied late to beat the Baltimore Ravens 13-10 on Sunday, with Andre Szmyt delivering a 37-yard walk-off field goal. Cleveland’s defense forced a crucial fourth-quarter turnover, setting up the touchdown that tied the game with 8:33 remaining.

Baltimore led 10-0 early, but running back Derrick Henry’s fourth-quarter fumble gave the Browns possession at the Ravens’ 35-yard line. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger forced the turnover, and running back Audric Estime scored from two yards out to tie the game.

After Szmyt missed a 48-yard attempt, Cleveland got another chance when quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 33-yard gain on third down, setting up the winning kick.

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The victory moved Cleveland to 4-2 and atop the AFC North. The Ravens, playing without Lamar Jackson for a second straight game, also fell to 4-2 after failing to protect their late lead.

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints beat the New York Giants 34-27 on Sunday after turning an early 10-0 deficit into a 34-10 lead in the fourth quarter. New York tried to fight back late, but its rally came up short.

Quarterback Tyler Shough threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing score. The Saints’ defense also recorded four sacks and two interceptions against Jameis Winston, who was eventually benched.

Giants backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy brought fresh energy to the offense, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Giants’ running game also raised questions, as running back Cam Skattebo did not record a single carry despite the team’s struggles. Malik Nabers finished with 12 catches for 165 yards, while Isaiah Likely had six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. The win moved New Orleans to 2-4, while New York fell to 3-2-1.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-20 on Sunday. The result also snapped Tennessee’s 11-game losing streak against AFC South opponents.

The Titans managed just 186 total yards compared with Indianapolis’ 399, but their defense forced three turnovers, two Daniel Jones interceptions and a Jonathan Taylor fumble, while Femi Oladejo scored on a 14-yard blocked-punt return. Quarterback Cam Ward finished with only 102 passing yards as Tennessee found a way to secure the win despite its offensive struggles.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, meanwhile, endured another difficult outing. He threw two interceptions against Tennessee, bringing his turnover total through six games to nine, including six interceptions and three lost fumbles.

Indianapolis had a chance to tie or win late, but turned the ball over on downs. Frustrated fans responded by chanting for general manager Chris Ballard to be fired.

Sunday’s games ended with late comebacks, surprising results, and injury concerns across the league. As teams prepare for their next matchups, the focus will shift to bouncing back from defeats and keeping key players healthy.

