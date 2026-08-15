Tua Tagovailoa Struggles in Falcons Debut While His Brother Taulia Hands Team USA Its First Loss in 14 Years

Tua Tagovailoa’s first outing in the Atlanta Falcons uniform came with plenty of hype attached. However, the quarterback’s debut didn’t unfold the way fans had envisioned. Tua Tagovailoa didn’t hold back on criticizing his performance .

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“Definitely not up to standard. On the first drive, second play, I couldn’t even handle the snap cleanly small things like that cost us rhythm,” Tua Tagovailoa said, via Joe Patrick. “What we showed out there doesn’t reflect the hard work we’ve put in the first two weeks of training camp, nor does it do justice to what the coaches have installed.

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“It starts with me: I need to be cleaner and get back in rhythm. I thought we had a chance to spark something on that screen to B‑Rod and build from there, but I didn’t execute. I’ll be better.”

With Michael Penix Jr. still working his way back from that partially torn ACL, Tagovailoa got the start against the Broncos. Atlanta found itself staring at a 24-0 deficit by the second quarter, which is about as rough a start as you can have.

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Tagovailoa went 3-of-5 through the air for 22 yards, finishing with a 70.4 passer rating. He scored zero touchdowns and remained pick-free.

But the bigger issue was Atlanta’s offense just couldn’t get anything going. Denver dictated the pace early, and the Falcons struggled to string together any real drives while Tagovailoa was under center.

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According to Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, it was hard to really grade Tagovailoa’s outing since he only got a handful of snaps.

“I evaluate the entire offense in that regard,” Stefanski said. “So, didn’t move the ball well enough as an offense. Certainly, there’s some things that we can clean up. We did drop a snap out there. So, those are little plays that we will continue to work on. But hard to give a grade on that fewest amount of … sample size.”

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Tagovailoa admitted his performance Friday night probably didn’t help his case.

“I’m competing,” he said, making clear he wants to put points on the board rather than “go three-and-out, three-and-out.” He felt he wasn’t playing to the level he knows he’s capable of, adding that he always sees it as a competition, “but just got to be better.”

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Meanwhile, in a totally different corner of the football world, something wild happened at the 2026 World Flag tournament. Team USA lost, and not just any loss, their first defeat in competitive flag football in 14 years. The team that pulled it off? American Samoa, with Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, suiting up for them.

The younger Tagovailoa’s stat line was much more impressive than the older’s: Taulia was 29-of-36 for 213 passing yards and scored a whopping five touchdowns in American Samoa’s 38-32 victory over Team USA.

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For Tua, it’s back to the practice field to fix the small things before it counts; for Taulia, it’s a night to remember on the world stage.